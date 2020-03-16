MercyMe has postponed its concert scheduled for this month.

Originally set for March 27 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center, the concert featuring the Christian rock band has been rescheduled for Oct. 4.

Ticketholders are being asked to hold on to their tickets, which will be valid for the new date.

MercyMe’s show joins a long list of other performers that have postponed their area concerts, including Blake Shelton, The Lumineers, Dan + Shay and others.

