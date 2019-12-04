Grammy-winning pop rock band Maroon 5 is coming back to Lincoln.

After releasing a new single, "Memories," Maroon 5 announced a slate of 2020 tour dates including a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Aug. 6. 

With hits such as "Girls Like You," "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," "She Will Be Loved" and "Harder to Breathe," the band has become a major force in pop music. They've earned three Grammy Awards and headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Maroon 5's Nebraska concert will be another homecoming show for Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine, a Lincoln native. Meghan Trainor will open the show. 

Tickets go on sale at noon on Dec. 13 via Ticketmaster.

Maroon 5 last played Lincoln in 2016

kevin.coffey@owh.com

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey

