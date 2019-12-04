Grammy-winning pop rock band Maroon 5 is coming back to Lincoln.
After releasing a new single, "Memories," Maroon 5 announced a slate of 2020 tour dates including a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Aug. 6.
With hits such as "Girls Like You," "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," "She Will Be Loved" and "Harder to Breathe," the band has become a major force in pop music. They've earned three Grammy Awards and headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The Waiting Room Lounge
Location: 62nd and Maple Streets, Omaha
Capacity: 350
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Slowdown
Location: 14th and Cuming Streets, Omaha
Capacity: 470
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sokol Auditorium
Location: 13th and Martha Streets, Omaha
Capacity: 1,500
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Planned City Centre venue
Location: La Vista
Capacity: 2,500 plus 5,000 in outdoor amphitheater
Handout
Holland Performing Arts Center
Location: 13th and Douglas Streets, Omaha
Capacity: 2,000 in Peter Kiewit Concert Hall; facility has additional smaller spaces
THE WORLD-HERALD
New music venue coming to downtown Omaha
Sumtur Amphitheater
Location: Papillion
Capacity: 2,500
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Orpheum Theater
Location: 16th and Harney Streets, Omaha
Capacity: 2,600
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Performing Arts' planned live music venue
Location: 12th and Dodge Streets, Omaha
Capacity: Up to 3,000
OMAHA PERFORMING ARTS
Stir Cove
Location: Council Bluffs
Capacity: 3,500
ERIN DUERR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston Arena
Location: Ralston
Capacity: 4,400
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mid-America Center
Location: Council Bluffs
Capacity: 8,000 for concerts
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Baxter Arena
Location: 67th and Center Streets, Omaha
Capacity: 8,500
TYLER MEYER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Location: Lincoln
Capacity: About 14,000 for concerts
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHI Health Center
Location: 10th and Cass Streets, Omaha
Capacity:
About 17,000 for concerts
THE WORLD-HERALD
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.