You don’t have to wait two weeks to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
One of the first public events — a hooley, or Irish party with music — is on Sunday.
The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, a national Irish organization, is holding a family celebration that will include Irish music and dancing, a silent auction, raffle, food and drink. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids or $35 for a family. Prices include a meal.
The hooley runs from noon to 6 p.m. at the Omaha Firefighters Hall, 6005 Grover St.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss, learn about animal tracks and 20+ other fun things to do this weekend
Check out some dinosaurs
Come to the Omaha Children's Museum this weekend for "Diggin Dinos," a larger-than-life dinosaur exhibit. The fun will include life-size animatronic dinosaurs and kid-sized construction equipment. All activities are included with museum admission, which is $14 for kids and adults ages 2 to 59, $13 for seniors and free for member families and children under 2. The exhibit runs through April 11. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St.
Make a blanket for kids in need
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., come with your family and friends to Bryan High School to make handmade blankets for children at Project Linus’ annual “Make a Blanket Day.” The nonprofit strives to comfort children who are ill and traumatized. You don't have to know how to make a blanket because they will teach you. You’ll only need two yards of printed fleece, scissors and enthusiasm! Admission is free. Bryan High School is located at 4700 Giles Road.
Learn about animal tracks
Come to the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to learn how to interpret clues — such as tracks and scat — left behind by forest animals. Participants will receive a free animal track guide to use during and after the program. Admission is $11 but free for members. Participants must
Celebrate Fashion Week at the Durham Museum
On Saturday, come to the Durham Museum to take a trip back through Omaha's fashionable past. The special exhibit, which will be open from 9:30 to 11 a.m., will include rarely-seen garments and accessories from the museum's collections. Advance registration is required. Admission is $20 member and $25 for nonmembers. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St.
Check out Lego art
Come to Lauritzen Gardens for the newest exhibit, “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks.” The exhibit runs through May 10. Sean Kenney’s fourth exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens features new pieces, including a coral reef, a snow leopard and a disappearing rhino, as well as old favorites. There will also be a “Play and Let it Stay Station,” where visitors of all ages can create, take apart, tinker, build and grow together. The exhibit is included with admission, which is $10 (plus tax) for adults, $5 (plus tax) for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for garden members or children 2 and younger.
Celebrate Leap Day with classic games
Come to Nebraska Furniture Mart on Saturday for “Super Mart Leap,” which will be held in the events center located in the middle of the electronics and appliances building. The event will include contests inspired by classic game shows such as “The Newlywed Game,” “The Price is Right” and “Jeopardy.” Registration begins at 11 a.m.m and the contests run from noon to 3 p.m. Prizes will include TVs, appliances and NFM gift cards.
Learn about Muslim cultures
Come to the Omaha Children’s Museum to check out the new exhibit “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far.” The exhibit features innovative hands-on experience with fascinating objects, images and information from more than 50 countries. Kids can explore ancient trade routes on a two-story Indian Ocean dhow (boat) or on a camel, as well as shop at a global marketplace, explore art, architecture and design elements from across the world. The exhibit is open through April 19. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St.
Make art for free
On Saturday, come to El Museo Latino for "Saturday Art Fun" at noon. There will be free art-making activities for the whole family. For more information, visit
elmuseolatino.org or call 402-731-1137. El Museo Latino is located at 4701 S. 25th St.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday
On Saturday, the Bookworm will host a Dr. Seuss birthday storytime at 10 a.m. Come with your kids and family to celebrate with crafts, party hats, bingo and storybook reading during the three sessions. Admission is free. The Bookworm is located at 2501 S. 90th St.
Drink some hot cocoa, tea or coffee
Come to "CommunitTEA + Coffee" on Saturday to enjoy tea, cocoa and coffee from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids can come for healthy snacks and learn about gardening while meeting the City Sprouts staff. The event, which is organized by City Sprouts Education, is free. The City Sprouts Education Center is located at 5002 S 19th St.
Celebrate Black History Month
On Saturday, come to the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., to learn and visit children's book author Vaunda Micheaux Nelson, who will be reading her books, "Let ‘er Buck! George Fletcher, the People's Champion" and "Bad News for Outlaws: The Remarkable Life of Bass Reeves, Deputy U.S. Marshal." The event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Online reservation is required. The event is free with admission, which is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 62 and older, $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and free for members and children younger than 2. For questions, call 402-444-5071 or email
Learn about the archaeology of the Native American frontier
Spend your Sunday afternoon at the Joslyn Art Museum and listen to a public presentation about the Europeans who first came into direct contact with the eastern Nebraska Native Americans in the early 1700s, as well as how it dramatically contributed to Great Plains history. The talk will also examine the architectural ruins of Nebraska’s fur trading posts, military installations and Native American earth lodge villages. The discussion begins at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Visit Omaha's parks
Omaha is home to more than 200 parks, and many include playgrounds, trails and other attractions. Check out a list of popular parks
here and explore a new park with your kids.
Visit an indoor play area
The Omaha metro area has several indoor play areas for families to enjoy. They include
Backyard Playworld and BounceU in Omaha, and Jumpin Jax in Papillion. Oak View Mall and Westroads Mall also have fun indoor play areas. Check out Approach Climbing Gym at 4923 S. 72nd St. It offers day passes, instructional classes, youth programs and more. Several local gymnastic places also have open gym time, including Metro Stars Gymnastics, Premier Gymnastics, Airborne Academy, Go! Kids Gym and Kid's Body Shop. Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, 28500 W. Park Highway in Ashland, Nebraska, features an on-site indoor activity center.
Go roller skating
Take an afternoon to go roller skating with your kids. You can laugh at each other while you fall down again and again. Check out
Skate City, 1220 S. Fort Crook Road in Bellevue.
Check out Do Space
Do Space, Omaha's community tech space, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plus it's free. Check out five things to do at Do Space here.
Visit the animals at the Nebraska Humane Society
Are your kids animal lovers? If so, there are several ways they can help the animals at the Nebraska Humane Society, including reading to them during adoption hours. Check out more fun ways
here.
Get free passes to Fontenelle Forest
The
Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs Public Libraries are currently offering free day passes to Fontenelle Forest. Each pass admits two adults and children from their household. More information can be found at each library.
Visit a local community center
Community centers offer something for every member of your family — from infants to senior citizens. For a full list of community centers, click
here.
Do some crafts
Several area organizations host craft time for children every weekend. Kids can create a free craft Saturday at
Lakeshore Learning Store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids 3 and older can make a craft Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with the Michaels Kids Club. Sign up online or drop in. The cost ranges from $2 to $5 per project, supplies included.
Go ice skating
The
Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena inside Hitchcock Park near 45th and Q Streets is offering free skating for kids 12 and younger Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. For information, call 402-444-4955. The arena also offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Go on a unique field trip with the family
Check out this
list of 25 educational places to visit. Not only will your kids have a blast, they'll learning something along the way.
Think you've seen Nebraska?
We put together a list of must-see spots across the state. How many of
these destinations can you cross off your Cornhusker bucket list?
