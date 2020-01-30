20200130_go_theater

Tyrone Beasley, left, looks on during a rehearsal for “A Raisin in the Sun,” which runs at the Omaha Community Playhouse through Feb. 9.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

OPENING

Wakey, Wakey,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St., Thursday through Feb. 23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 23, 6 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

Howie D: Back in the Day,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., Friday through Feb. 16. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $25 general admission. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.com or 402-345-4849.

Mamma Mia! Performing Artists Repertory Theater, 7400 Dodge St. in the Crossroads Mall, Friday through Feb. 16. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exceptions: Additional show at 7 p.m. Feb. 6, no 7 p.m. show on Feb. 15. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $25 students. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.

COMING

“A Bronx Tale,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, opens Feb. 11. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

“Native Gardens,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Feb. 14. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 403-553-0800.

“Playboy of the Western World,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre, opens Feb. 14. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.

CONTINUING

A Raisin in the Sun,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Feb. 9. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $24 adults, $16 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Murder on the Orient Express,” Bellevue Little Theater, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

