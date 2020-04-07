Maha

Maha Music Festival has canceled this year's event due to the coronavirus, but organizers promise to return in 2021.

The annual music festival has occurred every summer since 2009 and has featured headliners such as Lizzo, Weezer, Run the Jewels, The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and Dashboard Confessional.

This year's festival was set to take place Aug. 5-8, growing to combine Maha Music Festival, Maha Discovery, Omaha Lit Fest and a craft beer event.

Though the event was set for later in the summer, organizers said they couldn't be sure the coronavirus outbreak would be contained enough to safely hold the festival.

"We think you’ll agree that taking a year off is much better than going away," organizers said in a statement.

The complete lineup and schedule was set to be announced soon. 

Founded in 2009, the music festival began as a single-day music event but eventually grew to two days and included an innovation and entrepreneurship conference.

