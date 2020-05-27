We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

It’s hard to know what day it is anymore.

That’s especially true this week because of Memorial Day. We’re using that as an excuse to mix it up for Takeout Tuesday, with restaurants that aren’t open until Wednesday.

Tired Texan BBQ, 108th and L Streets. I’ve been wanting to suggest this forever, and this week is my chance. Some folks think this is the best barbecue in the city. I think it has worthy rivals, but it’s awfully good. The meat menu is concise and delicious: Texas Sliced Brisket, Texas Pulled Pork and St. Louis Spare Ribs, all tender and smoked just right. Side dishes and apps also shine: You won’t be sorry if you try the Texas Tumbleweeds, delectable deep-fried bundles of potato, bacon and cheddar cheese; the Outlaw Creamed Corn or the made-to-order coleslaw with your choice of four dressings.

Darvoli, near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue. Dario Schicke combined the best from menus at his two Dundee restaurants, Dario’s Brasserie and Avoli Osteria, when he launched takeout. I found old favorites like pomme frites and the croque monsieur and new Italian dishes I want to try. The family meal featuring bolognese and pasta with a tomato salad and gelato sounds especially enticing. And I was thrilled to see the dessert crepes on the lineup. You won’t be able to resist.

Farine + Four, 30th and Leavenworth Streets. Ellie Pegler’s bakery had me at the Tosca bar, a super-rich Swedish almond pastry. It comes in a big hunk, and I had every intention of sharing it, but it was gone before I could. The freshly baked bread — and the anachronistic aroma it creates in such modern surroundings — is appropriately chewy and crusty. And the bacon and egg croissant sandwich could become my new favorite breakfast.

Stirnella, 38th and Farnam Streets. I haven’t tried this Blackstone District restaurant yet, and that’s not right. I plan to correct that soon. The takeout menu looks fantastic: popcorn chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts, a burger with sweet pickles (they’re far superior to dills in my opinion, and you rarely find them). I have tried at least one item on the menu, the Gooey Butter Bar. I had The Market House’s version before that restaurant closed because of the Old Market fire, and I can’t wait to have one again.

Sweet Magnolias, near 40th and Cuming Streets. When someone brings a box of its pastries to the office, you have to move quickly to get one. The expert bakers here create exquisite cinnamon rolls, danish and even doughnuts, some vegan. I’m a fan of the savory scones, with ingredients like cheese, bacon and maybe even onions. If you’re craving a midday snack, try the French macarons or a cupcake with sinfully good buttercream frosting.