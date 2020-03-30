"You Say" singer Lauren Daigle has postponed several of her spring shows, including a stop May 14 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Tickets will be honored at the new date, which has not been announced.

With songs such as “You Say” and “Rescue,” the Christian singer-songwriter has crossed over to the mainstream, and she took home a pair of Grammys for her album “Look Up Child” and for its lead single.

“I’m inspired to see music continue to cross-pollinate through genres,” she told Rolling Stone.

“Look Up Child” broke the record for the longest stay atop Billboard’s Christian albums chart in more than two decades, spending 46 weeks at No. 1.

