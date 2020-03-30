Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Sept. 21, 2019, in Franklin, Tennessee.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

“You Say” singer Lauren Daigle has postponed several of her spring shows, including a stop May 14 at the CHI Health Center.

Tickets will be honored at the new date, which has not been announced.

With songs such as “You Say” and “Rescue,” the Christian singer-songwriter has crossed over to the mainstream, and she took home a pair of Grammys for her album “Look Up Child” and for its lead single.

“I’m inspired to see music continue to cross-pollinate through genres,” she told Rolling Stone.

“Look Up Child” broke the record for the longest stay atop Billboard’s Christian albums chart in more than two decades, spending 46 weeks at No. 1.

The 20 best concerts of 2019

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email