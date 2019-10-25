Larry the Cable Guy

Dan Whitney, aka Larry the Cable Guy, at a Husker football game last year.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

It's no joke. Larry the Cable Guy will be in Omaha on Sunday. 

The award-winning comedian also known as Dan Whitney, who lives in Lincoln, announced his plan to stop by Omaha on Twitter on Friday.

He will be hosting a live comedy taping at the Funny Bone Comedy Club. 

The taping will feature comedians Michael Joiner and Chad Thornsberry at two shows, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the Funny Bone's website. 

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at omaha.funnybone.com

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription