It's no joke. Larry the Cable Guy will be in Omaha on Sunday.
The award-winning comedian also known as Dan Whitney, who lives in Lincoln, announced his plan to stop by Omaha on Twitter on Friday.
For all my fans around Omaha I’ll be at the funnybone in Omaha Sunday night hosting a live taping for my record label.— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 25, 2019
He will be hosting a live comedy taping at the Funny Bone Comedy Club.
The taping will feature comedians Michael Joiner and Chad Thornsberry at two shows, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the Funny Bone's website.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 at omaha.funnybone.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.