Hard rockers Korn and Breaking Benjamin are teaming up for a concert tour that will take them to Lincoln in 2020.

Alongside opener Bones UK, the pair will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 18.

Korn is a Grammy-winning hard rock band with hits such as "Freak on a Leash" and "Falling Away From Me." The band has three No. 1 rock albums as well as 19 top 10 alternative rock hits on Billboard's charts.

Breaking Benjamin is a multiplatinum-selling hard rock band led by Ben Burnley. The group's latest album, "Ember," was released last year. 

Both bands are familiar with the area. Korn and Breaking Benjamin toured together in 2016, stopping at Baxter Arena. This concert will be Breaking Benjamin's third stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena since 2017.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. 

