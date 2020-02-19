KISS is saying farewell. Again. And the band is coming to Nebraska to say goodbye. Again. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will arrive at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
2. Tanya Tucker
Country singer Tanya Tucker has been one of our favorites for decades, and her recent album, “While I’m Livin’,” was made with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. It’s great, and it earned her two Grammy Awards last month. See Tucker play the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln on Tuesday. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
3. We Were Promised Jetpacks
They don’t just have one of the best band names ever. We Were Promised Jetpacks is a killer Scottish rock band. See them Saturday at Slowdown. Tickets at theslowdown.com.
4. The Wailers
The Wailers are still going, and you can see the reggae band at Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on Saturday. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
Famed country rapper Colt Ford is coming to Slowdown on Feb. 27. Tickets at theslowdown.com.
“Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know” country singer Brett Young will play the Orpheum Theater on Feb. 27. Tickets via Ticket Omaha.
Grammy and Emmy-winning comedian Tig Notaro will deliver her observational stand-up Feb. 28 at the Holland Performing Arts Center. Tickets via Ticket Omaha.
The Zac Brown Band is hitting the road again in 2020 and is headed to Nebraska. You’ll hear “Chicken Fried” and “Toes” and “Someone I Used to Know” when the band comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Feb. 29. Amos Lee and Poo Bear will open the show. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
They make good Americana in Texas. Just look at singer-songwriter Parker McCollum, who plays Lincoln’s The Royal Grove on Feb. 28. Tickets via etix.com.
Rock guitarist (and son of Frank) Dweezil Zappa will play The Waiting Room Lounge on March 1. Tickets via etix.com.
Indie rock quartet Flor makes sing-song, dreamy indie pop that’ll get stuck in your head, and they’re headed to Slowdown on March 4. Tickets, $15 to $18, at theslowdown.com.
Punk rock band Pup goes fast and hard. Just listen to “DVR” and try not to start jumping around. See them at The Waiting Room on March 4. Tickets at etix.com.
Maybe you’ve heard of her. Singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson has been featured by Billboard, NPR and Rolling Stone, and now she’s coming to Reverb Lounge on March 4. Tickets at etix.com.
JUST ANNOUNCED
On sale soon:
French and British indie pop band Stereolab is headed to Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on May 11. Tickets, $30 to $75, go on sale Friday at etix.com.
It’s been awhile since Green Day has been to town — 2017 was the last time — but if you need to scratch your itch for “American Idiot,” you can see tribute band American Dookie when they come to The Waiting Room Lounge on May 22. Tickets, $10, go on sale Friday at etix.com.
BJ Barham and his country band, American Aquarium, will bring their excellent songs to The Waiting Room Lounge on June 30. Tickets, $20, go on sale Friday at etix.com.
Classic rockers The Steve Miller Band will team up with “Hillbilly Rock” country singer Marty Stuart when they come to Stir Cove on July 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
“What Hurts the Most” country trio Rascal Flatts plans to stop touring after its 2020 “Life is a Highway” tour, which will include a concert at CHI Health Center on Aug. 1. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
SOLD OUT
Guster’s concert March 6 at Scottish Rite Hall.
CANCELED
Andy Frasco & the U.N.’s concert Sunday at Slowdown.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
