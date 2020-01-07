Kesha

Kesha performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Kesha is ready to release a new album, “High Road,” later this month, and then the pop singer is headed on tour.

The 26-city tour will bring her to Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on May 13. Big Freedia will open the show.

Known for hits such as “Timber,” “TiK Tok” and “We R Who We R,” Kesha has a dozen platinum singles, three No. 1 hits and two Grammy nominations.

“High Road” will be released Jan. 31, and features collaborations with country singer Sturgill Simpson, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, producer Ryan Lewis, Fun’s Nate Ruess and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds.

”Raising Hell,” the album’s first single, is a danceable anthem that feels like a combination of “Tik Tok”-era partying Ke$ha and insightful, empowered “Rainbow” Kesha.

“I feel like this time around I reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me — and in this process I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record,” she told Rolling Stone. “I hope my fans love it as much as I loved making it — and know I always have y’all in mind.”

“High Road” features “pure and utter debaucherous joy,” she said in a preview of the album, and it follows her 2017 album, “Rainbow.”

Tickets go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

Stir Cove's 2020 lineup

