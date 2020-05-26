What would be better than a picnic after a hard day at work? For most of us, it would be a picnic where you don’t have to provide the food.
Catering Creations and La Casa Pizzaria will sell appetizers, pizza and other food items from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Joslyn Castle parking lot.
The grounds surrounding the historic mansion at 39th and Davenport Streets have plenty of shady lawn space and picnic tables. Guests will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines.
There are no tickets, RSVPs or set prices; diners will pay the eateries directly. The event is open to the public.
The weather forecast calls for clouds to give way to sunshine just in time to eat, with temperatures in the high 70s.
