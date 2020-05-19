JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The bows and the bright colors are gone. At least for one quick TikTok.

JoJo Siwa, the teen star from Omaha, is normally seen in bright, flashy colors and massive bows in her blonde hair. Originally seen on "Dance Moms," Siwa has turned herself into a pop star and created a fashion empire based on her bright fashion style.

But on the even of her 17th birthday, Siwa did the "Wipe It Down" challenge on social media app TikTok, revealing a new look.

@itsjojosiwa

IT’S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW

♬ original sound - itsjojosiwa

In the video, Siwa is seen in her normal bright colors — sequined jacket, bright pink bow — cleaning a mirror. When she wipes the mirror, she instantly changes. 

With flowing, wavy blonde hair and a black Gucci T-shirt, Siwa is nearly unrecognizable. The look is at least different enough from her well-known style that she'd be hard to notice in a crowd. 

It doesn't appear that the makeover is permanent. Subsequent videos on TikTok, where Siwa has more than 22 million followers, showed her back in her usual style. A video posted today, her birthday, showed her in a long, sequined pink jacket, a unicorn T-shirt, pink studded sunglasses and a purple bow.

Photos: JoJo Siwa makes a surprise appearance at Wheeler Elementary

1 of 22

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email