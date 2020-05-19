The bows and the bright colors are gone. At least for one quick TikTok.
JoJo Siwa, the teen star from Omaha, is normally seen in bright, flashy colors and massive bows in her blonde hair. Originally seen on "Dance Moms," Siwa has turned herself into a pop star and created a fashion empire based on her bright fashion style.
But on the even of her 17th birthday, Siwa did the "Wipe It Down" challenge on social media app TikTok, revealing a new look.
In the video, Siwa is seen in her normal bright colors — sequined jacket, bright pink bow — cleaning a mirror. When she wipes the mirror, she instantly changes.
With flowing, wavy blonde hair and a black Gucci T-shirt, Siwa is nearly unrecognizable. The look is at least different enough from her well-known style that she'd be hard to notice in a crowd.
It doesn't appear that the makeover is permanent. Subsequent videos on TikTok, where Siwa has more than 22 million followers, showed her back in her usual style. A video posted today, her birthday, showed her in a long, sequined pink jacket, a unicorn T-shirt, pink studded sunglasses and a purple bow.
JoJo Siwa dances during a surprise appearance at Wheeler Elementary School.
