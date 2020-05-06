Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has postponed his Omaha performance for the second time.
The comedian and ventriloquist was set to appear with puppets including Peanut, Walter, Bubba J. and Achmed at the CHI Health Center Omaha on April 2. That show was postponed to July.
It has been postponed again, this time to Oct. 2.
Tickets to the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled show.
“Let’s all hope we’re free and clear by then and back to making some fun,” Dunham said in a statement. “Hang in there, America! We’ll get through this.”
The arena has postponed all of its concerts and events through July. The first concerts on the arena's calendar is Rascall Flatts' farewell concert stop on Aug. 1.
