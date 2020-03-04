It appears JoJo Siwa might have a new boyfriend, and he's a Husker.

Siwa is, of course, a social media celebrity with hit pop songs, a massive following (more than 9 million followers on Instagram) and a bright, big, colorful fashion sense.

Siwa's also from Omaha. (Last year, the city even declared Aug. 6 as JoJo Siwa Day.)

And the Internet is abuzz that the 16-year-old star is (maybe) dating Elliott Brown, a former Elkhorn South High School quarterback who is now a walk-on for the Huskers.

Siwa hasn't said they're dating, but Brown's been appearing in her Instagram photos and videos. Siwa refers to him as "E," but Internet sleuths figured out who he was pretty quickly. Brown's own Instagram has grown its following to more than 20,000.

we were waiting to cross the street and we missed the walk signal 3 times for this tik tok...... definitely worth it🤪

Brown will be a freshman walk-on at wide receiver.

He chose to walk on at Nebraska over accepting scholarship offers from Northwest Missouri State, Augustana and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, according to Huskers.com.

"I realized this is where I want to be and I want this to be my home for the next chapter in my life," Brown told The World-Herald about Nebraska. "Plus I couldn't find a better group of coaches to push me and challenge me to become a better person on and off the field."

Brown's father, Lance, was a wingback on the national championship Husker teams in 1995 and 1997.

2019 >>>>> 2020 • Cånnøt wåìt tø sėe whāt thė LØRD hâs in størē • • • #blessed #A1 #AllLove

Siwa and Brown's "relationship" has been written about by numerous celebrity blogs including Cosmopolitan, Hollywood Life and Seventeen.

Fans have been lighting up social media with commentary such as "Wait Jojo Siwa has a boyfriend? Girl needs to teach me how to get one I’m suffering over here,” and “My brain cannot handle the fact that jojo siwa has a boyfriend.”

