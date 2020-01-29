Indian Bowl in the Blackstone District was closed for a while, but has reopened under a new name.
Darbar Indian Cuisine will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It's closed on Sundays.
The restaurant is located at 3901 Farnam St., and the phone number is 402-281-4219. Its website is darbaromaha.com.
The menu includes soups, tandoori specials, naan, curries, biryani, samosas and other Indian foods.
23 Omaha metro area restaurants that closed in 2019
Amato's
Petrow's
Smashburger
Jazz
Enzo's
Mouth of the South
Mode de Vie
Richie's
Olive and Ash Pizza Co.
Della Costa
Old Chicago (downtown)
Michael's
Kitchen Table's Dundee location
Ruby Tuesday in Bellevue and Council Bluffs
Sushi Japan
Gerda's
Oma's Deli
Fat Shack BBQ
B&G Tasty Foods
Millard Roadhouse
Kith & Kin
Dudley's Pizza & Tavern
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.