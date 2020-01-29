Indian Bowl in the Blackstone District was closed for a while, but has reopened under a new name.

Darbar Indian Cuisine will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It's closed on Sundays.

The restaurant is located at 3901 Farnam St., and the phone number is 402-281-4219. Its website is darbaromaha.com.

The menu includes soups, tandoori specials, naan, curries, biryani, samosas and other Indian foods.

