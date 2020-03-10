Musicals by “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda and “True Colors” singer Cyndi Lauper — along with a classic mystery and a play spinning off “A Raisin in the Sun” — are among the highlights of the 2020-21 season at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Season subscribers and other Playhouse friends and patrons learned about the lineup at a season-reveal event on Tuesday night featuring snippets from some of the shows.

The theater will produce Lauper’s musical, “Kinky Boots,” Sept. 25 to Oct. 25. She wrote the music and lyrics for the show while Harvey Fierstein wrote the book. Miranda’s “In the Heights” will be performed from Feb. 26 to March 21, 2021. Both will be on the Hawks Mainstage.

Playhouse Artistic Director Kimberly Faith Hickman said the Playhouse is getting the Tony Award-winning “Kinky Boots” in the first year that rights for the show became available.

“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “The licensing house reached out to us. We will be one of the first community theaters to have it.”

It’s based on the true story of a drag queen who helps a man save his late father’s dying shoe factory. The national Broadway tour of the show stopped at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater in 2015.

“In the Heights” is a slice-of-life piece set in Washington Heights, a Latino neighborhood in New York City. It has an upbeat message about seeking the American dream — and infectious salsa, rap, Latin pop and soul music.

Omaha South High School students collaborated with SNAP Productions on a production of “In the Heights” in 2018.

“Clybourne Park” by Bruce Norris is both a prequel and a sequel to “A Raisin in the Sun,” which was produced at the Playhouse earlier this year. In the 1950s, a white couple faces trouble when they sell their home to a black couple. In the early 2000s, a white couple wants to buy a house in the same neighborhood, which now is predominantly black, and suspicions of gentrification follow. It runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 20 in the smaller Howard Drew Theatre.

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, is among the theater’s comedy offerings next year. Ludwig is a familiar playwright for Playhouse patrons; his farce “Leading Ladies” was onstage there a few years ago. It will run on the Hawks Mainstage from April 16 to May 9, 2021.

One of the shows in the coming season has a special meaning to Hickman.

“The Scottsboro Boys,” about the wrongful conviction of nine black teenagers, took place not far from her Alabama hometown. She also was the show’s assistant director when it was on Broadway. Before that, she’d never heard about the 1930s court case on which the script is based.

“It wasn’t taught in schools in Alabama,” she said. “It’s a beautiful piece of theater, examining painful subject matter.”

It will run from Feb. 12 to March 14, 2021, in the Howard Drew Theatre.

Other shows in the lineup this fall and next spring:

  • “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra,” an expansion of his “Rock Twist” franchise, Aug. 7-16, Hawks Mainstage. It’s a special event that’s not part of the regular season.
  • “Water by the Spoonful,” a Pulitzer Prize winner by Quiara Alegría Hudes, who also wrote the book for “In the Heights,” Oct. 16 to Nov. 8, Howard Drew. It’s about a vet who is taking care of a dying aunt and his encounter with a recovering drug addict.
  • A Christmas Carol,” the theater’s annual holiday show, Nov. 20 to Dec. 23, Hawks Mainstage. It’s a special event that’s not part of the regular season.
  • Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” McGuigan’s yearly (and wildly popular) show featuring the songs of John, Paul, George and Ringo, Nov. 27 to Dec. 31, Howard Drew.
  • “The Miracle Worker” by William Gibson, the classic biography of Helen Keller and her beloved teacher, Annie Sullivan, Jan. 15 to Feb. 7, 2021.
  • The Candy Project Presents: “Gutenberg! The Musical.” Another Omaha theater troupe, the Candy Project, is offering a special presentation of its popular musical from a few years ago in which a couple of playwrights try to sell investors on a musical about the inventor of the printing press. A special event that’s not part of the regular season.
  • “Outside Mullingar” by John Patrick Shanley, a romantic comedy about two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in Ireland and now face a property dispute, May 7-30, 2021, Howard Drew.
  • “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, book by Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, a musical version of the popular movie “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory,” May 28 to June 27, 2021.

Playhouse staffers tried to create a lineup that represented the greater Omaha community, Hickman said. They also hope audiences find the season inspiring.

“We thought ‘Let’s give people some hope and positive stories about the human spirit,’” she said.

For information on season tickets, visit omahaplayhouse.com.

