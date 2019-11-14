our town3

Stuart Senger, Danille Luby and Liam Breznel are among the cast members in “Our Town,” which runs at the Bellevue Little Theatre through Nov. 24.

Farewell 830,” Chanticleer Theater, 830 Franklin Ave., Council Bluffs, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25 adults, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 children and students. Information: chanticleertheater.com or 712-323-9955.

A Christmas Carol,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Dec. 23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning in December and Monday, Dec. 23. Exception: No performance on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving). Tickets: $40-$50 adults, $26-$30 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

“Orlando,” University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Theatre, Weber Fine Arts Building, 6001 Dodge St., Wednesday through Dec. 7. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tickets: $16 general admission, UNO students free with MavCard. Information: bit.ly/2JQTHwr or 402-554-7529.

“Yesterday and Today,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Nov. 22. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens Nov. 29. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

“Elf,” Rose Theater, opens Nov. 29. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

Our Town,” Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, through Nov. 24. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Reservations are recommended. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

“Tell Martha Not to Moan,” The Union for Contemporary Art Performing Arts Collective, 2423 N. 24th St., through Nov. 24. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 and 7 p.m. this Sunday, 4 p.m. Nov. 24. Exception: Additional show at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Tickets: $20 general admission. Information: uca.org/performingarts or 402-933-3161.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

