...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO
UPPER 50S IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, COMBINED WITH
HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OVER 40 MPH WILL MAKE
ANY FIRES STARTS HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069, 079, 080, 090,
AND 091. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 042, 043, 044,
045, 050, 051, 052, 053, 065, 066, 067, 068, 078, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, AND 093. GENERALLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM
ALBION TO BLAIR NEBRASKA, THEN TO AVOCA IOWA.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
Fitz and the Tantrums will play Lincoln's Bourbon Theatre this weekend.
A few weeks ago, garage rockers Black Lips released “Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart,” an album that NME said “is bustling with new ideas and golden old ones” and that the band “stayed true to their original rabble-rousing vision.” Sounds excellent. You can hear the Atlanta band play the new stuff Saturday at Slowdown. Tickets at theslowdown.com.
Dan Bejar’s solo project, Destroyer, will return to Omaha on March 15 to play The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets, $22, at etix.com.
Baby Shark Live! is coming to Ralston Arena on March 15. The kids’ show is based on the megapopular and maddeningly catchy “Baby Shark” show, and it features a sea adventure with Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong, a pink fox character with a popular YouTube channel. Tickets are available now at ralstonarena.com.
JUST ANNOUNCED
Going on sale this week:
Minneapolis indie-pop band Yam Haus will play Reverb Lounge on June 7. Tickets, $10, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.
Omaha indie rock band The Good Life is celebrating that its breakout album, “Album of the Year,” is old enough to drive. For the record’s 16th anniversary, The Good Life is headed on a tour that will include a stop at The Waiting Room Lounge on July 3. Tickets, $15, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.
Pop star and violinist Lindsey Stirling is headed to Baxter Arena with Kiesza and Mako. She’ll play Omaha on July 7. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
New Orleans-based roots rockers The Iguanas will play The Waiting Room Lounge on July 19. Tickets, $17, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.
The Airborne Toxic Event has a new album, “The Hollywood Park,” coming in May. Then its fall tour will bring the rock band to The Waiting Room Lounge on Oct. 17. Tickets, $25, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.
SOLD OUT
Guster’s concert Friday at Scottish Rite Hall.
Thundercat’s concert March 13 at Slowdown.
Yungblud’s concert May 1 at Slowdown.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
