1. Fitz and the Tantrums

“HandClap” and “The Walker” soul-rock band Fitz and the Tantrums is coming to Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on Friday. Tickets via ticketweb.com.

2. Kamasi Washington

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will play Slowdown on Friday. Tickets at theslowdown.com.

3. DaBaby

He has top-10 singles. He has a No. 1 album. And he’s coming to Nebraska. North Carolina rapper DaBaby, known for songs such as “Suge” and “Baby,” will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

4. ZZ Ward

Blues rocker ZZ Ward is coming to The Waiting Room Lounge on Monday. Tickets, $28, at etix.com.

5. Black Lips

A few weeks ago, garage rockers Black Lips released “Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart,” an album that NME said “is bustling with new ideas and golden old ones” and that the band “stayed true to their original rabble-rousing vision.” Sounds excellent. You can hear the Atlanta band play the new stuff Saturday at Slowdown. Tickets at theslowdown.com.

COMING UP

On the slate for next week:

Blake Shelton is headlining a country road show that stops at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 12. Who’s joining him? Country stars new and old, including The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina. Tickets to see Shelton in Omaha are available via Ticketmaster.

Stand-up comedian Rhea Butcher will bring the laughs to The Waiting Room Lounge on March 14. Tickets, $20, at etix.com.

Dan Bejar’s solo project, Destroyer, will return to Omaha on March 15 to play The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets, $22, at etix.com.

Baby Shark Live! is coming to Ralston Arena on March 15. The kids’ show is based on the megapopular and maddeningly catchy “Baby Shark” show, and it features a sea adventure with Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong, a pink fox character with a popular YouTube channel. Tickets are available now at ralstonarena.com.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

JUST ANNOUNCED

Going on sale this week:

Minneapolis indie-pop band Yam Haus will play Reverb Lounge on June 7. Tickets, $10, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.

Omaha indie rock band The Good Life is celebrating that its breakout album, “Album of the Year,” is old enough to drive. For the record’s 16th anniversary, The Good Life is headed on a tour that will include a stop at The Waiting Room Lounge on July 3. Tickets, $15, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.

Pop star and violinist Lindsey Stirling is headed to Baxter Arena with Kiesza and Mako. She’ll play Omaha on July 7. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

New Orleans-based roots rockers The Iguanas will play The Waiting Room Lounge on July 19. Tickets, $17, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.

“Come Sail Away” and “Renegade” rock band Styx will play Ralston Arena on Aug. 18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ralstonarena.com.

The Airborne Toxic Event has a new album, “The Hollywood Park,” coming in May. Then its fall tour will bring the rock band to The Waiting Room Lounge on Oct. 17. Tickets, $25, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.

SOLD OUT

Guster’s concert Friday at Scottish Rite Hall.

Thundercat’s concert March 13 at Slowdown.

Yungblud’s concert May 1 at Slowdown.

Our best concert photos of 2020

1 of 42

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started