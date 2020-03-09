Hurts Donuts will open in Omaha in about a month, the company said Monday on Facebook. Hurts had been teasing an Omaha location on social media since February 2019.
The second Nebraska outlet in the popular chain will be near 120th and Blondo Streets. The first was in Lincoln.
A sign already is hanging on the front and the side of a building at 1726 N. 120th St.
A Facebook post said they would be having open interviews for potential employees from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The chain, based in Springfield, Missouri, is known for serving oversized donuts in inventive flavors such as Andes Mint, Fruity Pebbles and cotton candy. Its website says it makes more then 70 varieties.
The chain has more than 20 locations in 10 Midwest and Southwest states.
Our reviewers tried several new cereals. The verdict? Twinkies tastes like "packing peanuts."
Amato's
Amato's, at 6405 Center St., closed in June.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Petrow's
Petrow's, at 5914 Center St., closed in December.
SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD
Smashburger
Smashburger, located at 7204 Jones St., closed in 2019. Copps Pizza
opened in its place in December.
BLOOMBERG
Jazz
Jazz, located at 1421 Farnam St., closed in November.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Enzo's
Enzo's, located at 8510 N. 30th St., closed in November.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mouth of the South
Mouth of the South, located at 7051 Ames Ave., closed in December.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Mode de Vie
Mode de Vie, located at 120 Regency Parkway #124, closed in October.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Richie's
Richie's, located at 3528 Center St., closed in 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Olive and Ash Pizza Co.
Olive and Ash Pizza Co., located at 12221 Mary Plaza, Suite 100, closed in July.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Della Costa
Della Costa, located at 220 S. 31st Ave., Suite 3103, closed in April.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Old Chicago (downtown)
Old Chicago, located at 1111 Harney St., closed in October.
KELSEY STEWART/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael's
Michael's, located at 1102 Harney St., closed in September.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kitchen Table's Dundee location
Kitchen Table closed its Dundee location in 2019.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ruby Tuesday in Bellevue and Council Bluffs
Ruby Tuesday closed its locations in Bellevue, at 2008 Cornhusker Road, and Council Bluffs, at 3150 24th Ave., in May.
SUSAN PAYNE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Sushi Japan
Sushi Japan, located at 14134 West Center Road, closed in April.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gerda's
Gerda's, located at 5180 Leavenworth St., closed in June.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Oma's Deli
Oma's Deli, located at 1217 Leavenworth St., closed in July.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fat Shack BBQ
Fat Shack Barbecue, located at 7440 N. 30th St., closed in May.
THE WORLD-HERALD
B&G Tasty Foods
B&G Tasty Foods, located at 7900 West Dodge Road, closed in May.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard Roadhouse
Millard Roadhouse, located at 13325 Millard Ave., closed in January.
Kith & Kin
Kith & Kin, located at 5018 Underwood Ave., closed in 2019.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dudley's Pizza & Tavern
Dudley's Pizza & Tavern, located at 2110 S. 67th St., closed in 2019.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.