After the Hurts Donut Run in Lincoln, runners and walkers can enjoy a post-race doughnut. The race on Saturday is expected to draw nearly 1,000 participants.

It's really happening.

Hurts Donuts will open in Omaha in about a month, the company said Monday on Facebook. Hurts had been teasing an Omaha location on social media since February 2019.

The second Nebraska outlet in the popular chain will be near 120th and Blondo Streets. The first was in Lincoln.

A sign already is hanging on the front and the side of a building at 1726 N. 120th St.

A Facebook post said they would be having open interviews for potential employees from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The chain, based in Springfield, Missouri, is known for serving oversized donuts in inventive flavors such as Andes Mint, Fruity Pebbles and cotton candy. Its website says it makes more then 70 varieties.

The chain has more than 20 locations in 10 Midwest and Southwest states. 

 

