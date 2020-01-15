Where to watch the Oscar films

How can you watch all the Oscar-nominated films in 2020? We'll tell you.

Good news: The Oscar nominations are out. Bad news: You have less time than ever to catch up on them before the awards show.

In a move to combat flagging ratings (see also: not having a host), the film academy moved up this year’s awards show to Feb. 9 — the earliest it’s ever been. So, if you’re reading this story on the day it published, you only have 26 days to watch every Oscar-nominated film before the ceremony. And there are 38 of them (not counting shorts), so that’s a smidge under 1.6 movies a day if you want to watch everything. Anxiety starting to set in yet?

Fortunately, it’s easier than ever to watch all the Oscar-nominated films, usually without even leaving your house. Nearly every nominated movie is available to stream or rent digitally, and major theater chains typically run weekendlong marathons featuring all the best picture nominees (though movies produced by Netflix are typically omitted from these marathons).

So, to help ease your anxiety, we’ve put together a handy guide on where to watch every Oscar-nominated film. (Well, nearly all of them. A few are in that weird purgatory of being out of theaters but not yet available to stream or purchase on DVD).

Dates are subject to change.

DOCUMENTARIES

American Factory

One-sentence summary: Documentary about a Chinese company’s Dayton, Ohio, factory.

What it’s nominated for: Documentary feature.

How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.

Honeyland

One-sentence summary: Documentary about a North Macedonian beekeeper.

What it’s nominated for: International feature, documentary feature.

How to watch it: Streaming on Hulu. Also available to purchase or rent digitally and on DVD.

For Sama

One-sentence summary: Documentary about a woman raising her daughter in war-torn Syria.

What it’s nominated for: Documentary feature.

How to watch it: Streaming on pbs.org.

The Cave

One-sentence summary: Documentary about a female-led hospital in war-torn Syria.

What it’s nominated for: Documentary feature.

How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally.

The Edge of Democracy

One-sentence summary: Documentary examining the modern political landscape in Brazil.

What it’s nominated for: Documentary feature.

How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.

OSCAR SHORTS

Film Streams will play each of the three programs (animated, live action, documentary) separately starting Jan. 31.

