In a move to combat flagging ratings (see also: not having a host), the film academy moved up this year’s awards show to Feb. 9 — the earliest it’s ever been. So, if you’re reading this story on the day it published, you only have 26 days to watch every Oscar-nominated film before the ceremony. And there are 38 of them (not counting shorts), so that’s a smidge under 1.6 movies a day if you want to watch everything. Anxiety starting to set in yet?
Fortunately, it’s easier than ever to watch all the Oscar-nominated films, usually without even leaving your house. Nearly every nominated movie is available to stream or rent digitally, and major theater chains typically run weekendlong marathons featuring all the best picture nominees (though movies produced by Netflix are typically omitted from these marathons).
So, to help ease your anxiety, we’ve put together a handy guide on where to watch every Oscar-nominated film. (Well, nearly all of them. A few are in that weird purgatory of being out of theaters but not yet available to stream or purchase on DVD).
Dates are subject to change. BEST PICTURE NOMINEES
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
One-sentence summary: Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to old Hollywood and revisionist history. What it’s nominated for: Picture, director, actor, supporting actor, original screenplay, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, cinematography, costume design. How to watch it: It returns to Omaha theaters Friday. Also available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
Will it win anything? It’s among the favorites in a wide-open race for best picture, and Brad Pitt is a pretty safe bet to win supporting actor. Tarantino is also a strong contender for director and original screenplay.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Irishman
One-sentence summary: Martin Scorsese’s love letter to mob movies and insanely expensive digital de-aging technology. What it’s nominated for: Picture, director, supporting actor (twice), adapted screenplay, production design, cinematography, costume design, film editing, visual effects. How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.
Will it win anything? It’s also among the favorites for best picture, and Scorsese is a top contender for director. It could also nab a win for adapted screenplay.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joker
One-sentence summary: Why so serious? What it’s nominated for: Picture, director, actor, adapted screenplay, original score, sound editing, sound mixing, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, costume design, film editing. How to watch it: It returns to Omaha theaters Friday. Also available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
Will it win anything? Joaquin Phoenix will probably win best actor, but that might be the only award for the top-nominated film. Of course, after “Bohemian Rhapsody” won four Oscars last year, anything is possible.
WARNER BROS. PICTURES
1917
One-sentence summary: World War I epic shot to appear as one continuous take. What it’s nominated for: Picture, director, original screenplay, original score, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects. How to watch it: Still in theaters.
Will it win anything? Given its win for best drama and best director at the Golden Globes, it’s definitely a contender in those categories here. It should also nab a few trophies in the technical categories.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Parasite
One-sentence summary: South Korean dark comedy about class warfare. What it’s nominated for: Picture, director, original screenplay, international feature, production design, film editing. How to watch it: It’s playing at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof theater through Jan. 23, and will return to some other Omaha theaters Friday. Also available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD starting Jan. 28.
Will it win anything? Hard to believe this doesn’t win best international feature (formerly foreign language film). It’s also a legit contender for best picture and director, subtitles be damned.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marriage Story
One-sentence summary: A movie about divorce, and yet another source of Laura Dern memes. What it’s nominated for: Picture, actor, actress, supporting actress, original screenplay, original score. How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.
Will it win anything? Dern looks locked in as the supporting actress winner, but that’ll probably be it.
NETFLIX
Jojo Rabbit
One-sentence summary: A young boy tries to find his place in Nazi Germany with the help of his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. What it’s nominated for: Picture, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, production design, costume design, film editing. How to watch it: It returns to Omaha theaters Friday. Also, available digitally on Feb. 4.
Will it win anything? Probably not. But it’s an honor just to be nominated.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Little Women
One-sentence summary: Greta Gerwig puts her spin on the classic novel, with an all-star cast. What it’s nominated for: Picture, actress, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, original score, costume design. How to watch it: Still in theaters.
Will it win anything? Its best shot is probably in adapted screenplay.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ford v. Ferrari
One-sentence summary: Matt Damon and Christian Bale bring the vroom-vroom. What it’s nominated for: Picture, sound editing, sound mixing, film editing. How to watch it: Still in theaters. If you can wait, it’ll be available digitally on Jan. 28. (It’s out on DVD on Feb. 11, two days after the Oscars.)
Will it win anything? Probably not in any of the top categories. Maybe in sound mixing or sound editing, for all the vroom-vrooms.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
OTHER MAJOR CONTENDERS (Nominated for directing, acting or screenplay)
Pain and Glory
One-sentence summary: Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical film about an aging director. What it’s nominated for: Actor, international feature.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD starting Tuesday.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Two Popes
One-sentence summary: A dramatized retelling of Pope Benedict’s retirement and Pope Francis’ ascension. What it’s nominated for: Actor, supporting actor, adapted screenplay.
How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Harriet
One-sentence summary: Biopic about abolitionist Harriet Tubman. What it’s nominated for: Actress, original song.
How to watch it: Available now to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD starting Jan. 28.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bombshell
One-sentence summary: A dramatized retelling of the downfall of former Fox News head Roger Ailes. What it’s nominated for: Actress, supporting actress, makeup and hairstyling.
How to watch it: Still in theaters.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Judy
One-sentence summary: Biopic about actress and singer Judy Garland, with best actress favorite Renée Zellweger in the title role. What it’s nominated for: Actress, makeup and hairstyling.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
One-sentence summary: Tom Hanks plays everyone’s favorite neighbor, Mister Rogers. What it’s nominated for: Supporting actor.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally on Feb. 4.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richard Jewell
One-sentence summary: Clint Eastwood-directed biopic about the man who foiled a bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, only to become a suspect himself. What it’s nominated for: Supporting actress.
How to watch it: Currently, you can’t. It just left theaters in Omaha and isn’t available digitally or on DVD yet.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Knives Out
One-sentence summary: Rian Johnson delivers his take on the whodunit, and Daniel Craig delivers his take on the Southern accent. What it’s nominated for: Original screenplay.
How to watch it: Still in theaters.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AND THE REST
Avengers: Endgame
One-sentence summary: You already saw it — it’s the highest-grossing movie of all time. What it’s nominated for: Visual effects.
How to watch it: Streaming on Disney Plus. Also available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
One-sentence summary: Lasers and lightsabers and family trees. What it’s nominated for: Original score, sound editing, visual effects.
How to watch it: Still in theaters.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rocketman
One-sentence summary: Biopic/jukebox musical about superstar Elton John. What it’s nominated for: Original song.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
PARAMOUNT PICTURES
The Lighthouse
One-sentence summary: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe slowly go insane while working at a lighthouse. What it’s nominated for: Cinematography.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
One-sentence summary: Angelina Jolie returns for a sequel to the 2014 movie that made lots of money. What it’s nominated for: Makeup and hairstyling.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
DISNEY
Ad Astra
One-sentence summary: Brad Pitt searches for his dad in space. What it’s nominated for: Sound mixing.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Breakthrough
One-sentence summary: Faith-based drama based on the true story of a teenager who falls into an icy lake but miraculously survives. What it’s nominated for: Original song.
How to watch it: Streaming on HBO Now and HBO Go. Also available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Lion King
One-sentence summary: A “live-action” remake of the insanely popular animated movie. What it’s nominated for: Visual effects.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD. May also be available to stream on Disney Plus before the Oscars ceremony, but there’s no official release date yet.
DISNEY
Frozen 2
One-sentence summary: A sequel to the insanely popular animated movie. What it’s nominated for: Original song.
How to watch it: Still in theaters.
DISNEY
Toy Story 4
One-sentence summary: A toy fork has an existential crisis; also, Tom Hanks is there. What it’s nominated for: Animated feature, original song.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
PIXAR
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
One-sentence summary: The third movie about how you should train your dragon. What it’s nominated for: Animated feature.
How to watch it: Streaming on Hulu. Also available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
DREAMWORKS
Missing Link
One-sentence summary: Animated movie about a Sasquatch. What it’s nominated for: Animated feature.
How to watch it: Streaming on Hulu. Also available to purchase or rent digitally, and on DVD.
ANNAPURNA PICTURES
I Lost My Body
One-sentence summary: Animated film about a severed hand trying to find its body. What it’s nominated for: Animated feature.
How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.
NETFLIX
Klaus
One-sentence summary: A postman in the Arctic Circle accidentally discovers Santa Claus. What it’s nominated for: Animated feature.
How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.
NETFLIX
Les Misérables
One-sentence summary: Neither the musical nor an adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel, it’s a French drama inspired by 2005 riots in the Paris suburbs. What it’s nominated for: International feature.
How to watch it: Not in theaters here yet, but it will have a run at one of Film Streams’ theaters.
AMAZON STUDIOS
Corpus Christi
One-sentence summary: An ex-convict has a spiritual awakening and tries to join the seminary. What it’s nominated for: International feature.
How to watch it: Currently not available.
FILM MOVEMENT
DOCUMENTARIES
One-sentence summary: Documentary about a Chinese company’s Dayton, Ohio, factory.
What it’s nominated for: Documentary feature.
How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.
One-sentence summary: Documentary about a North Macedonian beekeeper.
What it’s nominated for: International feature, documentary feature.
How to watch it: Streaming on Hulu. Also available to purchase or rent digitally and on DVD.
One-sentence summary: Documentary about a woman raising her daughter in war-torn Syria.
What it’s nominated for: Documentary feature.
How to watch it: Streaming on
pbs.org.
One-sentence summary: Documentary about a female-led hospital in war-torn Syria.
What it’s nominated for: Documentary feature.
How to watch it: Available to purchase or rent digitally.
One-sentence summary: Documentary examining the modern political landscape in Brazil.
What it’s nominated for: Documentary feature.
How to watch it: Streaming on Netflix.
OSCAR SHORTS
