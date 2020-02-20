Before he was a famous rapper, before he was a star basketball player, Nate Maloley was just another Omaha kid.
Maloley went to Westside High School, and then he transferred to Papillion-La Vista, where he helped lead the Monarchs to a state championship game. Then he attended Hastings College.
That’s all before he became SK8.
(For the uninitiated, that’s pronounced “skate.”)
Back in his Omaha days, Maloley was known for basketball, and the numerous references to his high school career in The World-Herald’s archives prove that.
But all the while, he was working on his rap career, and his hard work has paid off. Last month, SK8 released his major-label debut, “sk8sounds,” a six-song EP that has features from Wiz Khalifa and YK Osiris.
It’s a long way from his early days. In high school, SK8 would buy a 40-pack of CD-Rs and burn his homemade mixtape on them. Then he asked friends and schoolmates for $5 to get the CD.
“I started making music when I was like 14,” he told me. “Just writing lyrics with a pen and a pad. Then I was handing out CDs my sophomore year of high school.”
While at Hastings College, he kept at it and got booked opening for acts that came through town.
After moving back to Omaha, he linked up with another pair of Omaha stars. Jack & Jack, former Westside kids Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky, became famous on the social media service Vine and were branching out into music.
The trio recorded a song together, “Like That,” and it was huge.
“The song went gold. It sold 500,000 copies,” he said. “It was a really big song for us.”
Jack & Jack ended up going on tour, and they took SK8 with them. Eventually, he moved to L.A., and now he’s on a major label and managed by Khalifa’s company.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said, especially since one of the things that pushed him to become a rapper was seeing one of Khalifa’s shows in Omaha as a teenager.
“After that concert, I was like, ‘This is crazy. I wanna be traveling the world and going onstage and making cool-ass music,’ ” he said.
Next up, he’s making more music and plotting a tour, which will most certainly bring him back to Omaha, where his family still lives and where he’s sold out several club shows.
“The energy when I come back to the O is definitely popping,” he said. “It’s all love over there.”
