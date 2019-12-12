OPENING

Holiday Lites: Monsters, Menorahs and Quarks,” Brigit St Brigit Theatre, B Side of Benson Theatre, 6058 Maple St., Friday through Dec. 28. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Additional show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 students, seniors 65 and older and military personnel. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.

“Lighting the Way: 8 Short Plays About Climate Change,” 6 p.m. Saturday, Metropolitan Community College Swanson Conference Center, 5300 N. 30th St. Free. Includes talk by Chelsea Johnson of the Nebraska Conservation Voters, informational booths and a bazaar.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

CONTINUING

A Very Die-Hard Christmas,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St, through Dec. 22. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Additional shows: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 22. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, available at bluebarn.org. Educator, military and BLUCrew tickets available through the box office. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

A Christmas Carol,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Dec. 23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Dec. 23. Tickets $40-$50 adults, $26-$30 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Elf,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Dec. 22. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 21, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $27 main floor, $22 balcony. Reservations are required and tickets are limited. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

“In-Laws, Outlaws and Other People (That Should Be Shot),” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, through Dec. 22. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Additional performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

Jesus Christ Superstar,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$105. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Plaid Tidings,” Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, Crossroads Mall, 7400 Dodge St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $35 regular admission, $30 seniors, $25 students. Information: 402-706-0778 or performing artistsrepertorytheatre.org

Yesterday and Today,” Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., through Dec.31. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Additional shows 7 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets: Start at $40 and vary by performance. Information: 402-553-0800.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 33

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription