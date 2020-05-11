coolgreens chicken fresca (copy)

The first of two planned Coolgreens locations will open near 90th Street and West Center Road on June 1. The chicken fresca pictured above is on the chain restaurant's menu.

Most of us probably need to eat more veggies and less pastry after a couple of months of self-isolation.

Coolgreens, a fast-casual restaurant that focuses on healthy cuisine, is coming to Omaha just in time.

It will open June 1 at Loveland Centre, a strip mall near 90th Street and West Center Road, according to a press release. It’s the first of two restaurants planned for Omaha; the second is slated for the Blackstone District near 38th and Farnam Streets.

Franchisee Joshua Vollertsen, an Omaha native, is returning home to operate the two restaurants. He said he thinks Coolgreens is a good fit for the area with its menu of high-quality, health-conscious food.

It serves salads, wraps, grain bowls and sandwiches with fresh ingredients that are prepared daily. It’s part of a chain that was founded in Oklahoma City in 2017 and is still based there.

The west Coolgreens will open in the former Planet Sub space. It's taking online appllcations for about 35 jobs.

