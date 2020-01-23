Mac and cheese

The Mac and Cheese Binge is coming to Midtown Crossing on Saturday.

 GRACE GORENFLO/THE WORLD-HERALD

Save up your carb allotments and spend Saturday at Midtown Crossing.

The restaurant and shopping district on Farnam Street is having its annual Mac & Cheese Binge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. In past years, Midtown Crossing restaurants have sold up to 800 sampler servings of the popular pasta. Once you’ve had your fill, you can vote for your favorite. The restaurant with the most votes will win a trophy to display and can brag about its mac until the next competition.

Participating restaurants are 5168 Taproom, Black Oak Grill, Cantina Laredo, Culprit Cafe, Leadbelly, Liquid Sunshine Taproom in the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, PROOF, Ray’s Wings and Wohlner’s Grocery & Deli.

For more information, visit midtowncrossing/events.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

