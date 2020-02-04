Goo Goo Dolls are coming back to Nebraska.
The popular rock band behind hits such as "Name," "Iris," "Slide" and "Black Balloon" will play Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 1.
Goo Goo Dolls have seven top 10 hit songs, including "Here Is Gone," "Better Days" and "Broadway." Last year, the band released the live album “The Audience is This Way,” as well as its 12th studio album, "Miracle Pill."
Tickets to see the Goo Goo Dolls in Lincoln go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
via Ticketmaster.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
