Garth Brooks is coming back to Nebraska later this month. Kind of.
The country superstar will play a live concert on June 27 that will be broadcast to 300 drive-in movie theaters including Twin Creek Cinemas in Bellevue.
Two events at the Bellevue theater will be held: One at 9:15 p.m. and another at 11:45 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday
via Universe.com. Tickets admit one standard passenger car or truck with no more than six people per vehicle.
Sound will be broadcast through FM radio of your vehicle. Vehicles will be spaced apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Ticketing and payment will be contactless, and staff will wear masks.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a press release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Brooks is the top-selling musician in the U.S. through the last three decades, and his 156 million units sold in the United States is second all-time behind only The Beatles.
Featuring live versions of songs such as "The Thunder Rolls," "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" and "Friends in Low Places," Brooks' "Double Live" album is one of only 12 albums to be certified double-diamond or higher, denoting more than 20 million units.
The all-time Nebraska ticket sales record is held by Brooks.During his Omaha run in 2015, Brooks sold 101,863 tickets for six shows at the CHI Health Center Omaha, according to Pollstar. He returned to the state in 2017 and sold more than 69,000 tickets at five concerts in Lincoln.
The 20 best concerts of 2019
Eric Church at CHI Health Center • Jan. 18
The country superstar decided to
kick off his tour, which included two different nights of music in every city, with a pair of shows in Omaha. The two nights showed off Church's impressive and varied catalog.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Johnson at Slowdown • Jan. 29
One of the best guitarists ever slipped into town on a snowy night. Johnson played his Grammy-winning album, "Ah Via Musicom," in its entirety, and he wove through the album's technically complicated melodies with barely any effort. Incredible.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elton John at CHI Health Center • Feb. 12
Sir Elton did more than just a concert when
his farewell tour stopped in Omaha. He did all the songs you know — “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and the Jets” and “Tiny Dancer” and “Philadelphia Freedom” and “Candle in the Wind” — plus told stories about recording old albums, working with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and having songs recorded by Aretha Franklin.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dierks Bentley at CHI Health Center • March 2
That
this show was so good was just a bit unexpected. It started with Bentley beginning the night with his goofy '90s country tribute act, the Hot Country Knights, and ended with a country music party full of hits such as “5-1-5-0,” “What Was I Thinkin’, ” “Sideways” and “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go).
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
KISS at CHI Health Center, March 7 • 2019
Make fun of KISS all you want. They're pure spectacle — fireworks and makeup and lights and flames and whatever. But it's
such good spectacle, enough to secure them — rightfully — a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Better Oblivion Community Center at Slowdown • March 21
Conor Oberst's project with Phoebe Bridgers is dang good. So it was great to see Oberst plan
an Omaha stop for the collaboration, which featured two iconic indie songwriters, their respective catalogs, a few select covers and their wonderful new album.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Timberlake at CHI • March 23
Timberlake was the ultimate ringleader: singing his damn fine pop songs, sure, but also leading a troupe of dancers and a full band, not to mention the more than 16,500 fans smashed into the arena.
The guy is talented.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laura Jane Grace at O'Leaver's • April 2
Inside tiny O'Leaver's Pub, people packed the floor. They stood on chairs. They crammed in by the bar. All to see a punk icon, Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace. Performing with her solo band, The Devouring Mothers,
she sang songs from her new album, "Bought to Rot," including the hilarious "I Hate Chicago" and the raw "The Apology Song." Then covers of The Replacements' "Androgynous," Camper Van Beethoven's "Take the Skinheads Bowling" and the Mountain Goats' "Amy AKA Spent Gladiator 1." And then, just for fun, a few Against Me! tunes, including "Cavalier Eternal" and "Ache With Me." It ended with a triumphant version of "True Trans Soul Rebel." I'll never forget it. It was easily one of my favorite concerts of all time.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pink at CHI Health Center • May 7
I've seen quite a few pop shows in my time, and Pink is one of the best pop performers I've ever seen.
When she came to Omaha, her concert was almost identical to the one I saw in Lincoln in 2018. But I’d go see it again and again and again. It’s that good.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena • May 16
It was a resurgent year for Tool. The band released "Fear Inoculum," its first album in more than a decade. The group toured extensively for the first time in years.
One of its few stops was in Lincoln, and the show was all about the music, letting frontman Maynard James Keenan be shrouded in shadow while the band's intricate heavy-metal-meets-psychedelia vibe was amplified by swirling colors, lasers and intense videos.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Faint at The Waiting Room Lounge • May 25
It wasn't just the club that was abuzz. It was the whole neighborhood. And for good reason:
a can’t-miss concert from one of Omaha’s biggest and best bands. The band churned through its material — fuzzy bass lines, screaming guitar riffs and killer keyboard lines — while fans went absolutely crazy.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cardi B at Pinnacle Bank Arena • July 26
She's the biggest rapper in the world. And
she came to Nebraska. And then Nebraska showed up. It was wild. From when she uttered her first “okurrrrr” (her trilled catchphrase) to when she uttered the final line of “Bodak Yellow” (“I’m a boss, you a worker ... I make bloody moves”), her fans were on their feet screaming and dancing and filling the aisles.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl • July 28
We were visited by the “world’s most awesome band.” At least, that's what they — Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D — call themselves. They think they’re the greatest band in the world, but they’re not. They’re just a couple of guys with acoustic guitars singing rather explicitly about sex and heavy metal and their friendship. And a sold-out Pinewood Bowl was in on the joke and more than ready to sing every word to every inappropriate song.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wu Tang Clan at Stir Cove • Aug. 1
RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard steadily worked their way through “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," the hip-hop group's debut album. And they all got time to shine. It was something to see them playing one of the most important albums in hip-hop
right there in Iowa.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jason Isbell at Waiting Room Outdoors • Aug. 4
He's one of the best country singers around, and he's not on the country charts. Jason Isbell is a master songwriter who played
a gorgeous outdoor show full of songs about getting over booze, falling in love, getting in fights, thinking about forever, feeling worthy and getting out of town.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha Music Festival • Aug. 16 & 17
Maha is the work of dozens of volunteers and features a ton of artists and two days of music, but the reason this year's festival sold out and the reason the crowd was buzzing on the final day was Lizzo. The pop and hip-hop star — she is a veritable star now — headlined the fest, and people showed up.
It was a wild night in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Incubus at Orpheum • Oct. 19
Remember 1999? Incubus does. The alt rockers brought their hit record, "Make Yourself," to
Omaha for a trip through the album, which expertly combined rock and funk and grunge. And fans like me, who listened to that record innumerable times 20 years ago, reacted like if The Beatles reunited and toured "Abbey Road."
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wilco at Orpheum • Nov. 20
We have rock ‘n’ roll bands. We have blues singers. We have folk rockers and country singers and indie rock bands. But there’s only one Wilco, the one band that can be anything and do anything it pleases. Its
career-spanning set in Omaha was memorable.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Slayer at CHI • Nov. 27
One of the legendary metal band's
final concerts was in Omaha, and I can still feel the buzz in my chest. The onslaught of “Raining Blood,” “Born of Fire” and “World Painted Blood" (plus the slate of Phil Anselmo, Ministry and Primus) was punishing. In a good way.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jonas Brothers at CHI • Dec. 4
I'm the last person who though the Jonas Brothers would end up on this list, but it just goes to show how dang good those guys are. Perfect harmonies. Insanely catchy pop songs. A helpful boost from an opening set by Bebe Rexha.
It was great.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
