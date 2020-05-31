Eat pizza

Pizza is among the foods you can purchase at Omaha restaurants that are participating in a Tuesday fundraiser for the Food Bank for the Heartland. 

Four Omaha restaurants will donate between 15% and 25% of their proceeds from takeout orders Tuesday to the Food Bank for the Heartland.

The effort is part of Takeout for Good, a drive organized by GroupRaise.com, an online restaurant fundraising platform. It’s pegged to the Takeout Tuesdays that have been popular in the Omaha area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Participating Omaha restaurants include Flavors Indian Cuisine, Culver’s, Jason’s Deli and My Pie Pizza. You can find locations and other information at the GroupRaise website.

Hours of participation will vary from restaurant to restaurant. The drive is part of a national campaign to boost local food banks and families who have been affected by COVID-19.

GroupRaise has helped more than 50,000 local organizations collect donations for causes.

