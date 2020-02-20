Rachel Jacobson, the founder and executive director of Film Streams, is leaving the film/theater nonprofit organization for another position in Omaha.
Jacobson announced her departure Thursday in a “Dear Friends” email. Her last day at Film Streams will be in June, she said.
Film Streams, which has two theaters, screens new indie, documentary and foreign films, along with well- regarded classics.
The avowed film buff did not describe her new position except to say that it is “a position that will allow me to continue to work with many of you to enhance the cultural environment of our city.”
Film Streams operates the Ruth Sokolof Theater downtown and the renovated Dundee Theater in midtown.
Jacobson’s letter does not describe what comes next for Film Streams, but she said she was confident that it would be in good hands.
“I’m confident in leaving the organization fiscally strong and with the leadership of a phenomenal board and a smart, thoughtful, and mission-driven staff,” she said.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.