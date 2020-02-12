Heart-shaped pizzas have been a Valentine's Day thing for quite a while. Here are some places they're available in the Omaha area.
- Valentino's is selling one-topping heart-shaped pizzas for $17.99 on Valentine's Day. The pies will be available for carry-out and delivery at participating locations. No coupons are necessary. Early orders are advised. For more information and a list of locations, go to valentinos.com.
- Mama’s Pizza also will have heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine’s Day. The pizzas are available only in jumbo size at varying prices depending on toppings. Mama’s has three Omaha locations: 715 N. Saddle Creek Road, 8146 S. 96th St. and 15615 Pacific St. For more information, visit mamaspizzaomaha.com.
- Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake has a to-go heart-shaped pizza. The one-topping HeartBaker pizzas, $9 each, are available now through Valentine’s Day. To find a Papa Murphy’s location near you, visit papamurphys.com.
- Papa John’s also will have heart-shaped pizzas. Prices vary according to toppings. For more information and Omaha-area locations, visit papajohns.com.
- Godfather's locations in the Omaha area have a heart-shaped pizza to share with all the special people in your life. The pie is available for $11.99 now through Valentine's Day. It has mozzarella cheese and your choice of topping, and you can dine at the restaurant, carry it out or opt for delivery. To find the closest Godfather’s near you or to order, visit Godfathers.com.
- Zio's now is taking orders for heart-shaped pizzas to be prepared on Valentine's Day. Pick-up times are limited, so the earlier you order, the better. There's a limit of two per customer. Zio's has four locations in Omaha: 11th and Howard Streets, 78th and Dodge Streets, 129th Street and West Center Road and 181st and Wright Streets. Prices vary according to toppings. For more information, visit ziospizzeria.com.
- Pizza Hut is offering a Valentine's Bundle on its website. It includes a heart-shaped pizza and either a cookie or brownie. Prices vary according to size and number of toppings. Visit pizzahut.com for more information or to order.
Other Omaha-area restaurants are offering Valentine's Day specials:
- Kona Grill, a chain with an outlet at Village Pointe near 168th Street and West Dodge Road, has created “The Grand Kona for Two,” a prix fixe dinner for $90. Couples will get champagne, a filet with lobster butter, miso sea bass, pan-seared scallops, Brussels sprouts and whipped potatoes. Kona also will offer à la carte specialties such as lobster pot stickers, coconut shrimp bisque, pan-seared salmon and red velvet butter cake. The prix fixe and the special menu items will run Feb. 14 to 28. Reservations: KonaGrill.com.
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse, a chain with a location at 222 S. 15th St., Suite 100, will have a three-course prix fixe menu Friday and Saturday. Diners can get a choice of appetizer; signature cuts of steak such as filet mignon, ribeye and New York strip; a side dish; and a dessert for $79 per person. The regular menu will be not be available on Valentine’s Day. Reservations: SullivansSteakhouse.com.
- J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood, 1010 Capitol Ave., will offer two specials Thursday through Sunday. For $69, diners can get a 6-ounce center-cut filet mignon and a half-pound Canadian cold water lobster tail. For $79, you can order a 1-pound Canadian cold water lobster tail. Both dinners come with a choice of two seasonal sides and a starter soup or salad. The regular menu will also be available. The restaurant is open special hours on Valentine’s Day, from 3 to 11 p.m. Reservations: jgilberts.com/omaha/reservations.
- Farnam House Brewing Co. will have a beer-paired dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. on Valentine's Day. The four-course dinner, $60 per person, will feature roasted beet soup; pomegranate pistachio crostini; either prime rib roast with broccolini and baked potato or Buddha bowl with zucchini noodles, hummus and pickled vegetables; and a chocolate fruit flight with whipped cream, either with bacon or without. A different beer will be served with each course. Reservations are recommended. Visit farnamhousebrewing.com or call 402-401-6086.
- Thai Pepper is having a Valentine's Day promotion for couples through the end of February. "Thai Up Your Phone" offers incentives for conversation over dinner. Diners will win a free appetizer or dessert if they put away their cellphones during the dinner hour. One freebie per table. The restaurant, at 631 N. 114th St., is open for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. every day but Sunday. Its website is omahathaipepper.com.
