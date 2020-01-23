The Wednesday night dessert cart has been a hot seller for Vincenzo’s Ristorante in Omaha.

It premiered last March as an experiment, and by the end of the night, 22 flaming desserts had been sold. From that time on, it averaged 25 to 30 desserts each Wednesday.

Kevin Bartholomew, who also is a server and trainer in the main dining room, is the man behind the flaming dessert cart. He prepares flambéd treats right at your table, igniting them with either brandy or rum and serving them over vanilla ice cream.

The cart wasn’t available over the holidays, but Bartholomew is bringing it back for 2020 on Feb. 12. He says he has a new surprise presentation this year.

Desserts have included Bananas Vincenzo (like Bananas Foster), Cherries Vesuvius (Jubilee), Peaches Santorini and Italian Strawberries. He serves them with homemade whipped cream and streusel toppings. You can also get nonalcoholic versions.

The location at 156th and Pacific Streets is the only Vincenzo’s that has the cart. It’s not available at the Lincoln outlet.

Bartholomew has more than 50 years of experience in dining rooms such as the Rainbow Room in New York City and the Blackstone Hotel Orleans Room, including work as a flambé chef.

