Takeout Tuesday was becoming a thing on social media. Now it's official, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
To help the state's restaurant industry, Ricketts on Monday declared that it was so for each Tuesday in April. A number of restaurants have shifted to takeout in light of social distancing policies during the coronavirus pandemic.
Diners have been embracing the change. Last week at our house, we celebrated two birthdays in isolation, and got takeout for both.
We thought it would be fun to feature five places to try each week. Here goes:
- California Tacos and More. The fun and funky decor of this place makes it great choice for lunch and dinner. The extraordinary tacos — with big, bread-like, house-made shells — make takeout more than worthwhile. And you can get adult beverages to go. Cali Tacos has curbside pickup, too, and delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats. It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 402-342-0212 to order.
- Dante Pizzeria. We got the family meal being offered for takeout, with curbside delivery, for my friend's Zoom birthday bash. The shrimp pasta was especially good, and I could eat the lemon salad dressing with a spoon. We had enough for another meal. Next time I'll splurge for a bottle of wine. Call 402-932-3078.
- Coneflower Creamery. My husband hadn't tried the butter brickle ice cream, so I got him some for his birthday. It was unbelievably good as usual, and I've been fighting the urge to drive across town for more. Call 402-913-2399.
- The Jaipur. If you're craving something different, you can't beat the Indian food here. You might not be able to travel, but this will be the next best thing. Dinner is available for carryout from 4 to 9 p.m. daily and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Call 402-392-7331 to order.
- Brazen Head. Here's another way to take a virtual trip to an exotic isle. Irish treats such as fish and chips and corned beef and cabbage are available for carryout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 402-393-3731.