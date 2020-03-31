Takeout Tuesday was becoming a thing on social media. Now it's official, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

To help the state's restaurant industry, Ricketts on Monday declared that it was so for each Tuesday in April. A number of restaurants have shifted to takeout in light of social distancing policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Diners have been embracing the change. Last week at our house, we celebrated two birthdays in isolation, and got takeout for both.

We thought it would be fun to feature five places to try each week. Here goes: