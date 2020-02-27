Ragazzi’s Pizza

Ragazzi’s Pizza will serve up its last slices on Saturday. Featured: Its Polynesian pizza with Thai chile sauce, red peppers, pineapple, scallions and thick-cut Canadian bacon.

The last location of Ragazzi's Pizza is closing.

Saturday will be the final day at the eatery near 168th Street and West Center Road, according to its Facebook page.

At one time, there were three Ragazzi's in Omaha. The pizzeria launched in a Ralston strip mall in 2012, added a second location near 156th Street and West Maple Road in 2013 and expanded to 168th Street in 2016.

The Ralston location closed in 2017; the northwest location in April 2019.

In addition to pizza and pasta, the restaurant was known for its chopped salad, cupcakes and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

