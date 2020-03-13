Film Streams has joined the community-wide effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by temporarily closing its cinemas, Executive Director Rachel Jacobson announced Friday. 

The Ruth Sokolof Theater and Dundee Theater will be closed for two weeks, beginning today. The temporary closure also affects Lola's, Film Streams' restaurant partner at the Dundee Theater.

"While there has been no known exposure or diagnosis of COVID-19 at our cinemas or administrative office, we believe a temporary closure of our cinemas is in the best interest of our patrons, staff, volunteers, and the community," Jacobson told patrons in an email.

People who have purchased or reserved tickets for collaborative screenings and special programs scheduled during the next two weeks will be contacted by Film Streams staff about refunds and exchanges.

Patrons should watch Film Streams' website and social media for announcements of rescheduled events.

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

