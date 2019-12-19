CONTINUING
“A Christmas Carol,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Monday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets: $40-$50 adults, $26-$30 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
“A Very Die-Hard Christmas,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, available at bluebarn.org. Educator, military and BLUCrew tickets available through the box office. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.
“Elf,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $27 main floor, $22 balcony. Reservations are required and tickets are limited. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.
“Holiday Lites: Monsters, Menorahs and Quarks,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre, B Side of Benson Theatre, 6058 Maple St., through Dec. 28. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Additional show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 students, seniors 65 and older and military personnel. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.
“In-Laws, Outlaws and Other People (That Should Be Shot),” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
“Yesterday and Today,” Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., through Dec. 31. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Additional shows 7 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets: Start at $40 and vary by performance. Information: 402-553-0800.
