You can taste a Greek Christmas this Saturday.
Food is the main event at the St. John Greek Orthodox Church “Christmas in Greece” celebration from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Treats will include oregano chicken with lemon sauce, herbed lamb with fasolakia (Greek-style beans), gyros, Greek-style french fries and a variety of pastries, such as baklava and melomakarona (Christmas cookies.)
If you’re not too stuffed to stick around, you can observe folk dance demonstrations and shop in a Greek marketplace.
The church is on the corner of Park Avenue and Martha Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.