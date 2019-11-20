greek pastries

Pastries such as baklava and Greek Christmas cookies will be served at the St. John Greek Orthodox Church "Christmas in Greece" festival this Saturday.

You can taste a Greek Christmas this Saturday.

Food is the main event at the St. John Greek Orthodox Church “Christmas in Greece” celebration from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Treats will include oregano chicken with lemon sauce, herbed lamb with fasolakia (Greek-style beans), gyros, Greek-style french fries and a variety of pastries, such as baklava and melomakarona (Christmas cookies.)

If you’re not too stuffed to stick around, you can observe folk dance demonstrations and shop in a Greek marketplace.

The church is on the corner of Park Avenue and Martha Street.

