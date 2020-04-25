Actress Renée Zellweger turns 51 on Saturday. First Oscar-nominated as the title character in the romantic comedy “Bridget Jones’ Diary” (2002), she received another nod in 2003 as murderess Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago.” Zellweger won 2004’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar as Ruby Thewes in the Civil War drama “Cold Mountain,” and Feb. 9 won Best Actress as Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy.”
Renée is the feminine of René, French form of Renatus, Latin “born again.” The name was created by early Christians to commemorate their symbolic rebirth in baptism.
In the fifth century, St. Maurilius was bishop of Angers in northwestern France. Maurilius legendarily resurrected a boy from the dead, baptizing him as René. Growing up to succeed Maurilius as bishop, he was venerated as St. René.
By 1300, French girls were being named Renée. In 1510, King Louis XII gave his second daughter the name.
In 1528, Renée of France married Ercole d’Este, who in 1534 succeeded his father as Duke of Ferrara, Italy. In 1536, Reformation leader John Calvin visited Ferrara and converted Renée to Protestantism.
In 1554, Renée’s Catholic husband accused her of heresy. Though she signed a recantation to save herself, she still refused to attend Mass. After Ercole’s 1559 death, she returned to France. Her estate at Montargis was a refuge for persecuted Protestants until her own death in 1574.
Despite Renée of France’s fame as a Protestant heroine, before 1864, Renée was nearly nonexistent as a baby name in the United States. Then French brothers Edmond and Jules de Goncourt (for whom the Prix Goncourt, France’s most important fiction prize, is named) published “Renée Mauperin,” the tragic tale of a young woman who wastes away from heart disease after her beloved brother is murdered by a French nobleman. It went through several English-language editions the next 30 years.
Renee first became a Top 1,000 baby name in 1905. It got a big boost from French-born silent film star Renée Adorée (1898-1933). Adorée moved to Hollywood in 1920. She became a star in 1925’s “The Big Parade” as Melisande, a French girl loved by American soldier Jim (John Gilbert). The film, rated by critics as one of the best silents, was a box-office smash.
During the 1940s, Renee developed a sophisticated, stylish image. For example, in “Now, Voyager” (1942), Bette Davis’ spinster Charlotte Vale is mistaken for Renee Beauchamps when she takes over Renee’s cruise ship cabin and expensive clothes.
During the 1950s, Renee boomed for babies, peaking at 62nd in 1967.
Actress and writer Renee Taylor (born Renée Adorée Wexler in 1933) got a screenwriter Oscar nod in 1970 for “Lovers & Other Strangers,” and was Sylvia Fine in “The Nanny” (1993-99). O’Connor (Gabrielle on “Xena: Warrior Princess” 1995-2001), Olstead (Lauren on “Still Standing” 2002-2006) and Felice Smith (Nell Jones on “NCIS: Los Angeles” since 2010) are other Renees with TV stardom.
Opera singer Fleming (born 1959), radio journalist Montagne (1948), tennis player Richards (1934) and NASA planetary scientist Weber (1978) also contribute to Renee’s fame.
Renee left the Top 1,000 list of first names in 2018. As the typical Renee turns 53 this year, that’s to be expected. In another 40 years, Renée can be reborn again for babies.
Canada geese fly over Flanagan Lake at sunset in Omaha, Nebraska.
Director and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Dennis Pate, speaks to the media about newly hatched gentoo penguin chicks before they enter their habitat in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Creighton players huddle up prior to a college basketball game against Georgetown at the CHI Health Center.
Charles Relford waits to pick up his brother at 24th and Pratt Streets with his three dogs.
Two-year-old Hannah Bonnot of Denver, Colorado, stands in awe before “Mountain Outlaw” taken at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on display at Tom Mangelsen’s “Life in the Wild” exhibition at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska.
Bellevue West teammates, from left, CJ Lilienkamp and Devin Mills make snow angels as they celebrate their Class A state title win over Westside.
Craig Bachmann throws a training dummy for his dog, Bedlam, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, to retrieve at Standing Bear Lake in Omaha, Nebraska. Bachmann said he was doing some obedience work with Bedlam as well as some lining drills.
Seventh-grade students from Nathan Hale Middle School are reflected in a The New Negro Escapist Social and Athletic Club a portrait by Rashid Johnson while touring 30 Americans, an exhibition from the Rubell Family Collection at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska, on Friday, March 15.
Joe Zavadil, 14, of Omaha, leaps to a lower level of berm seating during the Class B girls state soccer championship game.
Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera signed autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park.
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and other Husker fans celebrate a third-down stop for Nebraska’s defense against Northern Illinois.
The Westside Warriors take the field through fog and a banner before a high school football game against Creighton Prep.
Tow truck drivers work on trying to get a semi truck out of a ditch after it turned over on Highway 20 in north central Nebraska during a blizzard.
Arizona State's Jack Judson checks University of Nebraska at Omaha's Chayse Primeau into the boards at Baxter Arena.
A bike is revealed in the mud below the 13th Street bridge in the Gene Leahy Mall after the water was pumped out of it during renovation work.
Omaha South’s Ukash Weliyo, right, gets a hug from his mother Halima Mohamed after the Packers defeated Omaha Creighton Prep during the Class A boys state soccer final game at Morrison Stadium.
Louisville’s Nick Bennett writes in the dirt before a game against Mississippi State in the College World Series.
Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum reacts after losing to Louisville in a walk-off during game 10 of the College World Series.
Juno, a dog belonging to professional dog trainer and hunting guide Aleah German, has a collar adorned with shotgun shell caps.
The moon rises over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the early morning hours.
A cat looks up at Jill Tafoya after she revived it in the back of an ambulance after the cat was rescued from a fire.
An allosaurus appears to be eyeing a tasty, 19-month-old morsel named Austin Haseltine as he is lifted from the shoulders of his grandpa, Greg Fasano, by his mother, Amy Haseltine, with his father, Jim Haseltine looking on.
Horses belonging to Faye Etherington of Fremont that were being boarded in Inglewood, Nebraska, are brought into Fremont through floodwater on Highway 77.
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins waits out a rain delay in the dugout.
Looking back at the floodwater below the Broad Street viaduct are from left, Calvin Schmidt, 6, Paul Schmidt, their dad and Avery Schmidt, 7, in Fremont, Nebraska.
Auburn’s Rankin Woley slid into the fence while catching a foul ball for an out during a College World Series game.
An angel statuary sits in a flooded yard in the Hanson Lakes area in Bellevue.
A farmer drives his combine to unload soybeans for transport near Ceresco, Nebraska.
The Millard South Majorettes practice their halftime routine.
Xiang Fang, right, and his son Ethan, 10, walk along the shoreline at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha, Nebraska.
Businesses on the southwest side of Hamburg, Iowa, were flooded from the waters of the Missouri River.
Kayla Thege, left, and Mark Batt hang out with their dog, Maia, during a Storm Chasers baseball game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.