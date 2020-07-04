Do you remember reading in school about Hester Prynne and the red “A” for “adultery” she was forced to wear?

HAWTHORNES REUNITED

Nathaniel Hawthorne, seen here in an 1840 portrait, wrote the novel “The Scarlet Letter,” which was published 170 years ago.

Nathaniel Hawthorne (1804-1864), whose novel “The Scarlet Letter” was published 170 years ago, was born on July 4 in Salem, Massachusetts, 216 years ago.

Nathaniel is the modern form of a Hebrew name meaning “gift of God.” Ten minor Old Testament characters bear the name, spelled “Nethanael”.

In the New Testament’s Gospel of John, Nathanael is one of Jesus’s 12 disciples. In the other three gospels, one of the disciples is Bartholomew (“son of Talmai”). Since the ninth century, Christians have believed Bartholomew and Nathanael were the same person.

In medieval England, the disciple was almost always called St. Bartholomew, and men named Nathanael hardly existed. After the Protestant reformation, parents searching the Bible for new names took it up.

Though English Bibles spell the disciple’s name “Nathanael,” Nathaniel has been overwhelmingly the more common spelling for babies since the 16th century. Perhaps that’s because Nathaniel rhymes with Daniel, which became common a generation earlier.

Nathaniel was among the top 30 names in England between 1590 and 1690. It was common in the American colonies, especially among New England Puritans. The 1850 United States census found 23,185 Nathaniels — 9.3% lived in Massachusetts and 8.0% in Maine, though those states had only 4.3% and 2.5% of the total population.

During the Victorian era, Nathaniel receded, but stayed in regular use, perhaps because of its New Testament connection. In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start, it ranked 205th. Nathaniel actually rose a bit after 1900, ranking between 175th and 199th all the way from 1919 until 1953.

Nathaniel’s lowest rank was 244th in 1961. It burst upward during the 1970s as an alternative for the even more popular Nathan. Entering the top 100 names in 1978, it peaked at 60th in 1998.

The connection with Nathan is reinforced by many Nathaniels born since 1990 using Nate as their nickname instead of Nat or Natty, common in earlier generations.

Nathaniel’s boom gave the original spelling Nathanael some success for the first time ever. Nathanael entered the top thousand baby names in 1972, peaking at 406th in 1998.

Many Nathaniels have been prominent in American history. Nathaniel Gorham (1738-1796) was first President of the Continental Congress. Revolutionary War general Nathanael Green (1742-1786) won many battles in the South. Nathaniel Bowditch (1773-1838) wrote a book on maritime navigation still used by the U.S. Navy.

Nathaniel Turner (1800-1831) led Nat Turner’s Rebellion in Southampton County, Virginia, the most famous slave insurrection before the Civil War. Lithographer Nathaniel Currier (1813-1888) founded famous printmakers Currier & Ives.

Singer Nat King Cole (1919-1965) (born Nathaniel Coles) recorded more than 100 pop hits and was the first African American man to host a television series. Engineer Nathaniel C. Wyeth (1911-1990) invented the pressure-resistant form of plastic used for pop bottles. Computer scientist Nathaniel Borenstein (born 1957) sent the first email attachment in 1992.

Nathaniel is now falling away; it ranked 116th in 2018, with Nathanael at 716th.

“The Scarlet Letter”still influences pop culture. For example, Taylor Swift has two songs. “Love Story” (2008) and “New Romantics” (2014) featuring the phrase “scarlet letter.” Hester Prynne will keep her creator’s name famous far into the future.

