OPENING
“An Evening of Sherlock Holmes Stories,” Circle Theatre, Hanscom Park United Methodist Church, 4444 Frances St., Friday through Nov. 2. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Additional show at 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 seniors, military personnel and Theatre Arts Guild members, $12 students and children. Information: circletheatreomaha.org or 402-553-4715.
“Ella Enchanted,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., Friday through Nov. 10. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 general admission. Discount vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.
COMING
“Our Town,” Bellevue Little Theatre, opens Nov. 8. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.
“Farewell 830,” Chanticleer Theater, opens Nov. 14. Information: chanticleertheater.com or 712-323-9955.
“A Christmas Carol,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Nov. 15. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
CONTINUING
“The Last Five Years,” Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, Crossroads Mall, 7400 Dodge St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $25 students. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.
“The 39 Steps,” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
“A Bucket of Blessings,” Rose Theatre Hitchcock Stage, 2001 Farnam St., through Nov. 3. Showtimes: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12 general admission. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.
“Dogfight,” University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Theatre, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20 general admission, UNO students free with MavCARD. Information: bit.ly/2n35Wy0 or 402-554-7529.
“The Rocky Horror Show,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Nov. 10. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exceptions: Additional shows at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6. No show Sunday and Nov. 3. Tickets: $42 to $50, varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
