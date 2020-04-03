With Omaha restaurants and bars limited to takeout and delivery service during the coronavirus pandemic, workers have little opportunity to interact with customers. But one Omaha restaurant is still adding a personal touch to its curbside deliveries.

Nite Owl, a popular spot in Omaha’s Blackstone District, is including a handwritten thank-you note with each takeout order.

Co-owner Katie Timperley Mock said the practice began when one of Nite Owl’s employees started writing messages on to-go bags. That morphed into the notes, which have been a hit with customers.

“It’s just a nice way to reconnect with our customers and our regulars, and show our appreciation,” Mock said.

Mock said customers have been taking pictures of the notes with their orders and sharing them on social media. One note, which Nite Owl reshared on its Instagram page, reads: “Hi I hope you’re having a good nite. I asked everyone here & we all agree you’re extremely cool & pretty, XOXO.”

With Omaha bars and restaurants now able to sell mixed drinks for takeout, Nite Owl is offering some of its alcoholic slushies to go, as well as a few cocktails and beers. One offering is the Social Distance Daiquiri Slushy, made with rum, green tea, pineapple and lime.

Mock said there aren’t currently any plans for other pandemic-themed cocktails, but “I wouldn’t be surprised if our bartenders have something up their sleeve.”

The transition to takeout-only business has been a difficult one for Nite Owl, which normally does mostly dine-in business. Nite Owl initially closed as social-distancing measures began in Omaha three weeks ago, but reopened for takeout business March 25. On that first night after reopening, the phone line was so busy that some customers waited an hour to get through.

“We really appreciate everyone’s patience with this transition.” Mock said. “Business has been really, really great.”

Mock said the restaurant is doing everything it can to stay open and taking steps to ensure that its staff practices proper social distancing.

“We’re just blown away by the amount of support,” she said. “We’ll just hopefully keep things afloat until things get back to normal.”