...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. ICE ACCUMULATION ON
WINDSHIELDS WHILE DRIVING IS LIKELY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside takeout as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
With Omaha restaurants and bars limited to takeout and delivery service during the coronavirus pandemic, workers have little opportunity to interact with customers. But one Omaha restaurant is still adding a personal touch to its curbside deliveries.
Nite Owl, a popular spot in Omaha’s Blackstone District, is including a handwritten thank-you note with each takeout order.
Co-owner Katie Timperley Mock said the practice began when one of Nite Owl’s employees started writing messages on to-go bags. That morphed into the notes, which have been a hit with customers.
“It’s just a nice way to reconnect with our customers and our regulars, and show our appreciation,” Mock said.
Mock said customers have been taking pictures of the notes with their orders and sharing them on social media. One note, which Nite Owl reshared on its Instagram page, reads: “Hi I hope you’re having a good nite. I asked everyone here & we all agree you’re extremely cool & pretty, XOXO.”
Photos: Nite Owl adds a personal touch to curbside service
Delaney Wilson, a bartender, pours a slushy daiquiri for a to-go order.
Drew Shuck takes an order out to a customer’s car.
Nite Owl is empty of customers, but staff is busy filling curbside orders.
Jacob Greve takes orders over the phone at Nite Owl.
Delaney Wilson, a bartender, makes two cocktails to-go at Nite Owl.
A handmade tot-shaped piñata sits on the bar at Nite Owl.
Drew Shuck, a bartender, takes an order out to a customer's car at Nite Owl.
Delaney Wilson, a bartender, writes drink orders of containers at Nite Owl in Omaha.
Drew Shuck, a bartender, delivers an order out to a customer's car at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday.
Retro artwork hangs on the walls at Nite Owl.
Tots are ready in the fryer at Nite Owl.
Delaney Wilson, a bartender, gets an order ready at Nite Owl.
An order is ready at Nite Owl, which is offering curbside takeout.
Delaney Wilson gets an order ready at Nite Owl.
Delaney Wilson, a bartender, switches out a keg at Nite Owl.
Nite Owl usually has lots of customers at tables and booths.
With Omaha bars and restaurants now able to sell mixed drinks for takeout, Nite Owl is offering some of its alcoholic slushies to go, as well as a few cocktails and beers. One offering is the Social Distance Daiquiri Slushy, made with rum, green tea, pineapple and lime.
Mock said there aren’t currently any plans for other pandemic-themed cocktails, but “I wouldn’t be surprised if our bartenders have something up their sleeve.”
The transition to takeout-only business has been a difficult one for Nite Owl, which normally does mostly dine-in business. Nite Owl initially closed as social-distancing measures began in Omaha three weeks ago, but reopened for takeout business March 25. On that first night after reopening, the phone line was so busy that some customers waited an hour to get through.
“We really appreciate everyone’s patience with this transition.” Mock said. “Business has been really, really great.”
Mock said the restaurant is doing everything it can to stay open and taking steps to ensure that its staff practices proper social distancing.
“We’re just blown away by the amount of support,” she said. “We’ll just hopefully keep things afloat until things get back to normal.”
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.