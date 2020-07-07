The Durham Museum is preparing to reopen later this month.
But it won’t be without some restrictions.
The museum, at 801 S. 10th St., will open to members only starting July 18. It will open to the public on Aug. 1.
Some of the changes include requiring guests to have tickets, and encouraging visitors to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
“We have been preparing to welcome visitors back to the museum since our closure nearly four months ago. We are here to serve our community and are working hard to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” said executive director Christi Janssen.
All guests, including children and museum members, need a ticket. Tickets, which are for specific dates and arrival times, can only be secured online or over the phone. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased five days in advance.
Members can reserve free tickets starting July 13. The general public can purchase tickets starting July 27.
Some exhibits, including train cars, the streetcar, caboose, platform, Mutual of Omaha Theater and photo archive, will remain closed during this phase of reopening. Touchscreens and hands-on exhibits also are closed.
Visitors who are 5 and older are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while visiting the museum.
The museum’s current traveling exhibit, Pulitzer Prize Photographs, has been extended and will be on display through Sept. 20.
Membership expiration dates will be extended so guests don’t miss out on the full 12-month membership benefits.
Other changes include:
- Water fountains are not in service. Guests can bring their own water.
- Protective barriers have been installed in certain areas, including the gift shop and soda fountain.
- Hand sanitizing stations are available.
- Frequency of cleaning around the museum has been increased.
- Some areas may be marked for one-way foot traffic.
- Visitors are asked to stay home if they are sick or think they may have been in contact with someone who is sick.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit durhammuseum.org.
