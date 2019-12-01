20190117_liv_mouthofsouthKS008

The restaurant at 7051 Ames Ave., known for its Cajun and Creole cuisine, posted notes on Facebook and on its front door to notify customers of its closing. 

Just 15 months after reopening in a new location, the Mouth of South restaurant has closed again. 

"It is with excitement for our future that we are announcing the closing of this location immediately," the Facebook post said. "We will be taking our time after closing to focus on our new location. Stay tuned for exciting news .... sooner than later! Thank you so very much to all of our supportive friends, family and guests. We will see you soon!"

The Mouth of South opened on Ames Avenue in September of 2018 after its location in the historic Florence neighborhood of north Omaha was damaged by fire in 2017.

Owner Ryan Ernst told The World-Herald in January that costs at the Florence location post-fire got way out of hand. He said he spent time looking at other areas of town before deciding on the new location.

The closing comes just two weeks after another Cajun restaurant, Jazz: A Louisiana Kitchen, closed in downtown Omaha. Jazz opened in opened in 2006 and was part of a small chain, with three locations in metro Kansas City, one in Columbia, Missouri, and one in Lubbock, Texas. 

