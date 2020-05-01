The look on Zoe Sennett’s face is priceless.

The surprise she got last week was clearly jaw-dropping.

Sennett, a senior at Douglas County West High School, reacted with disbelief when one of her idols, pop star Demi Lovato, gave her a shout-out during the school’s virtual prom.

“I was amazed,” said Sennett, 18, who is an aspiring singer. “I was like ‘no way.’”

Al Roker hosted last week’s virtual prom, which was arranged by NBC’s Today show. It featured a dance off and the naming of the king and queen. Students conferenced in via computer. The school’s regular prom got canceled because of the pandemic. But the girls had already bought dresses, and the boys rented tuxes, Sennett said.

Prior to the virtual prom last week, the show’s producers interviewed several students. During one of those interviews, Sennett sang her own rendition of the school song, and she revealed her admiration for Lovato.

Sennett grew up watching Lovato on the “Barney & Friends” TV show. She has followed the star’s career through the Disney TV show “Sonny with a Chance” and the Disney “Camp Rock” movies. Lovato, 27, has put out multiple albums. Her song, “I Love Me,” was 42nd on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. She won wide praise for her rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” before this year’s Super Bowl.

Sennett has even sung a cover of Lovato’s song “Stone Cold” in her own video posted to YouTube.

Roker opened the prom with, “Hey everybody, welcome to senior prom.”

During the online event, Sennett sang the school song. Roker called her performance “beautiful.” Then came the surprise.

“Somebody told me one of your biggest musical inspirations is Demi Lovato,” Roker said.

“Yes,” Sennett answered.

“We have a special message from Demi Lovato to you,” he said.

Up on the screen popped Lovato, with her trademark mile-long smile and jet black hair.

“Hi, and a special shout out to Zoe and the DC West seniors,” she said.

“I just wanted to say I’m so proud of you for staying home. I hope that this is the world’s most epic virtual prom.”

Sennett cupped her hand over her mouth and stared. And cried.

Although it wasn’t the prom the seniors had hoped for, “we’ll never forget it,” she said.

Each senior received gifts from the show: a $100 Amazon gift card, a year of Amazon Prime student, and an Amazon Fire tablet.

Zoe got an extra gift. Her parents made her a framed print of the look on her face.

