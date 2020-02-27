Dandelion Pop-Up is returning to its former home at 13th and Howard Streets next month, and founder Nick Bartholomew already has an impressive list of chefs who have agreed to participate, including an up-and-coming chef from Chicago.

Bartholomew, who also runs the Over Easy restaurant, started the series of Friday lunches in 2016. Chefs offer a different menu of street food each week.

In August 2018, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce announced that it would no longer allow public events in the courtyard at its building, meaning Dandelion lost its site. The space was up for sale because the chamber was moving to a former Conagra building.

Nick Bartholomew (copy)

Dandelion Pop-up founder Nick Bartholomew.

RDG Planning & Design now has moved into the former Chamber building, leasing it from Collier’s. Bartholomew said he reached an agreement with the two companies to reinstate Dandelion in the outdoor plaza next to the RDG offices.

John A. Sova, president of RDG, said his company is pleased about the agreement.

“We will soon be completing improvements to the existing community plaza garden along Howard Street,” he said. “With these considerations in mind, we’re excited for the Dandelion Pop-Up to reopen, providing expanded offerings and full support,” he said in a press release.

The pop-up cafes will begin again on March 27 and run through sometime in the fall. Bartholomew said a complete chef list eventually will be online. He said he has firm commitments from several chefs, but no dates to announce yet. He hopes to have about half of this year’s lineup set by Friday.

Participating chefs will include Jason Vincent, who operates Giant, termed an “essential” Chicago restaurant by Eater magazine. Vincent also recently opened Chef’s Special, serving Asian food reminiscent of a restaurant he knew in Cleveland as a kid. Vincent will be cooking at Dandelion during the College World Series.

Omaha chefs who have signed on include Karen Barrett from Barrett’s Barleycorn, Tim Maides, Dario Schicke of Dario’s, Paul Kulik of Le Bouillon and the Boiler Room, Glenn Wheeler of Spencer’s and Anthony Kueper of Dolce.

“We are so thankful to have our space back and cannot wait to make summer in the Old Market fun again,” Bartholomew said on Facebook.

You can find Dandelion online at facebook.com/dandelionpopup and dandelionpopup.com.

Here are the city’s 38 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started