...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 5
A tall, permanent reminder of costume designer Travis Halsey adorns the front of CHI Health Center Omaha. He was sculptor Matthew Placzek’s model for the iconic 14-foot statue of a mime on stilts near the doors of the arena. This photo was taken in July 2010, when the arena was known as Qwest Center Omaha.
To plant a tree in memory of CHI Center as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Costume designer Travis Halsey, who died earlier this month, wears a costume hat at the Omaha Community Playhouse. He worked there while in college and returned as a professional to design several shows.
To plant a tree in memory of CHI Center as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
In a full life cut short by cancer, costume designer Travis Halsey stood tall.
He found success designing for theater and ballet companies in Omaha, Houston, Chicago and beyond, eventually starting his own business.
He designed costumes for Madonna’s “Rebel” tour.
And a tall, permanent reminder of Halsey adorns the front of CHI Health Center Omaha. He was sculptor Matthew Placzek’s model for the 14-foot statue of a mime on stilts near the doors of the arena.
By all accounts, Halsey was a joy-filled man who had a passion for his vocation, a penchant for fun and a love for humanity.
“He loved people and loved being with people,” said his mom, Cheryl Halsey of Springfield, South Dakota, where Travis was born and raised. “He was always thinking of others, gifting others and appreciating others.”
He died at age 39 of liver cancer on April 6, diagnosed about nine months earlier. Family and friends will celebrate his life in his hometown, which is on the Missouri River across from Nebraska, and in Chicago when people can gather again, his mom said.
Besides his mom, survivors include dad Jim, husband Carlo Butacan and sister April Smith.
Halsey came to Omaha as a student at Creighton University and eventually got his degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. A teacher got him interested in theater and costuming in high school, and he won a design award as a teen from the University of South Dakota.
He worked at the Omaha Community Playhouse while finishing his degree. Playhouse costume designer Georgiann Regan, now retired, said his expertise was impressive even at age 19.
“I marveled at how he could so easily do things and with such joy,” she said. “He always went above and beyond my expectations.”
Later, when his career was established, she hired him to create some of the costumes for “Beauty and the Beast,” a huge show for the Playhouse and her last one before retirement in 2017.
The costumes he designed were one-of-a-kind, Regan said. They have been rented all over the country, including at the prestigious Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.
Halsey also worked at Omaha Theatre Ballet, where he earned a reputation for tutu design and construction.
Designer Mona Schlautman, who hired him at the ballet when he still was a student, said tutus require specialized skills.
“He did stuff nobody else did,” she said, and eventually taught tutu classes around the world.
His work with the ballet in Omaha led to jobs with the Houston Ballet and the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago, where he received recognition for his costumes for “Don Quixote.”
He made the Madonna costumes after opening his shop in Chicago, enlisting his family to help.
“His dad punched thousands of holes in leather (for those costumes),” Cheryl Halsey said.
For many Omahans, however, his most lasting legacy probably will be the CHI Health Center sculpture. Placzek said Halsey stood about 10 feet tall on stilts and posed as the mime over a couple of days.
Though he didn’t use Halsey’s face on the sculpture, Placzek said there’s no doubt it’s him. Halsey brought his trademark enthusiasm, cheerful disposition and willingness to try new things to their sessions, and the artist was able to capture it.
“His personality really shines through in that sculpture,” Placzek said. “He was not just a model; he became that character.”
Thousands of people from all over the world, maybe even a million, have walked into the CHI Health Center with little more than a cursory thought about the mime. For Halsey’s family and friends, however, it’s a reminder of a loved one who’s gone too soon.
“His death was really hard,” said Schlautman, a close friend. “It’s amazing, now, that he’s cast in bronze.”
1 of 9
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2020:
1 of 9
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Longtime prosecutor Gary Lacey helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Lacey died Jan. 2 at the age of 77. Read more
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
KAM KLOTH PHOTOGRAPHY
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
If a measure of one’s life was taken in days, Jimmy Smith got fewer than average. He died Jan. 15 at age 65.
If a measure was taken in wealth, the retired U.S. Postal Service worker who put in 33 years wouldn’t crack the upper tiers of American society.
But if that measure were taken in lives changed, then the former youth coach would break the scale. If you needed it, Jimmy gave it to you. Read more
JIMMY SMITH FAMILY
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Frank Bemis, who served as Douglas County assessor for 24 years before retiring to work in the real estate and insurance businesses, died Feb. 14. Read more
To plant a tree in memory of CHI Center as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.