In a full life cut short by cancer, costume designer Travis Halsey stood tall.

He found success designing for theater and ballet companies in Omaha, Houston, Chicago and beyond, eventually starting his own business.

He designed costumes for Madonna’s “Rebel” tour.

And a tall, permanent reminder of Halsey adorns the front of CHI Health Center Omaha. He was sculptor Matthew Placzek’s model for the 14-foot statue of a mime on stilts near the doors of the arena.

A tall, permanent reminder of costume designer Travis Halsey adorns the front of CHI Health Center Omaha. He was sculptor Matthew Placzek’s model for the iconic 14-foot statue of a mime on stilts near the doors of the arena. This photo was taken in July 2010, when the arena was known as Qwest Center Omaha.

By all accounts, Halsey was a joy-filled man who had a passion for his vocation, a penchant for fun and a love for humanity.

“He loved people and loved being with people,” said his mom, Cheryl Halsey of Springfield, South Dakota, where Travis was born and raised. “He was always thinking of others, gifting others and appreciating others.”

He died at age 39 of liver cancer on April 6, diagnosed about nine months earlier. Family and friends will celebrate his life in his hometown, which is on the Missouri River across from Nebraska, and in Chicago when people can gather again, his mom said.

Besides his mom, survivors include dad Jim, husband Carlo Butacan and sister April Smith.

Halsey came to Omaha as a student at Creighton University and eventually got his degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. A teacher got him interested in theater and costuming in high school, and he won a design award as a teen from the University of South Dakota.

He worked at the Omaha Community Playhouse while finishing his degree. Playhouse costume designer Georgiann Regan, now retired, said his expertise was impressive even at age 19.

“I marveled at how he could so easily do things and with such joy,” she said. “He always went above and beyond my expectations.”

Later, when his career was established, she hired him to create some of the costumes for “Beauty and the Beast,” a huge show for the Playhouse and her last one before retirement in 2017.

The costumes he designed were one-of-a-kind, Regan said. They have been rented all over the country, including at the prestigious Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.

Halsey also worked at Omaha Theatre Ballet, where he earned a reputation for tutu design and construction.

Designer Mona Schlautman, who hired him at the ballet when he still was a student, said tutus require specialized skills.

“He did stuff nobody else did,” she said, and eventually taught tutu classes around the world.

Costume designer Travis Halsey, who died earlier this month, wears a costume hat at the Omaha Community Playhouse. He worked there while in college and returned as a professional to design several shows.

His work with the ballet in Omaha led to jobs with the Houston Ballet and the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago, where he received recognition for his costumes for “Don Quixote.”

He made the Madonna costumes after opening his shop in Chicago, enlisting his family to help.

“His dad punched thousands of holes in leather (for those costumes),” Cheryl Halsey said.

For many Omahans, however, his most lasting legacy probably will be the CHI Health Center sculpture. Placzek said Halsey stood about 10 feet tall on stilts and posed as the mime over a couple of days.

Though he didn’t use Halsey’s face on the sculpture, Placzek said there’s no doubt it’s him. Halsey brought his trademark enthusiasm, cheerful disposition and willingness to try new things to their sessions, and the artist was able to capture it.

“His personality really shines through in that sculpture,” Placzek said. “He was not just a model; he became that character.”

Thousands of people from all over the world, maybe even a million, have walked into the CHI Health Center with little more than a cursory thought about the mime. For Halsey’s family and friends, however, it’s a reminder of a loved one who’s gone too soon.

“His death was really hard,” said Schlautman, a close friend. “It’s amazing, now, that he’s cast in bronze.”

