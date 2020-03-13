Here are the latest closings and adjustments at Omaha-area attractions in response to recommendations from health officials to cease activities that gather people in close groups and help prevent a community outbreak of coronavirus.

The Durham Museum

The Durham Museum remains open during normal business hours, but all tours, programs and special events through March 31 have been canceled. The museum's permanent displays and featured exhibition, "Pulitzer Prize Photographs," remain accessible to the public. 

People should check DurhamMuseum.org and the museum's social media accounts for updates on hours and rescheduled events.

Omaha Children's Museum

The Omaha Children's Museum will be closed to the public through March 31, "assuming community spread of the virus has not dramatically increased within Omaha by that time," said spokeswoman Kim Reiner. The museum plans to reschedule its Candy Land Weekend, Reiner said. All other events and programs through March 31 are canceled.

Joslyn Art Museum

Symphony Joslyn will go on as planned Saturday at the Joslyn Art Museum, Executive Director Jack Becker said. And while the museum will remain open to the public, all programs and events, both Joslyn- and partner-organized, have been canceled through April 6. Watch the museum's website and social media pages for additional updates, he said.

Amplify Arts

Friday night's opening of SISSI at Amplify Arts was canceled. "This show is scheduled to be up until April 17, so we hope to reschedule an opening reception soon," the arts group said on its Facebook page. Curated by Jared Packard, the exhibition features six artists — Jared Brown, Jared Buckheister, J. Michael Ford, Walker Green, Dawuane Lamont Hayes and Matt Morris, who hail from Omaha, New York City and Chicago. A video of a curator-led tour will be posted. 

The Union for Contemporary Art

The Union for Contemporary Art will be closed through March 30, and possibly longer. "The immediate goal is to do all we can — individually and collectively — to flatten the curve of contamination over time," the organization said in a statement.

