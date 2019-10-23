The Circle Theatre is turning to the tales of Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective for its opening show, just in time for Halloween.
“An Evening of Sherlock Holmes Stories” premieres Friday and runs through Nov. 2. Aimed at families, it’s made up of two one-act plays: “Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars,” adapted by Eric Coble from graphic novels, and “The Adventure of the Noble Bachelor,” written by Jules Tasca.
Circle Artistic Director Fran Sillau says the theater is continuing its mission to present shows with diverse, inter-generational casts and be accessible to a range of performers and audience members.
“We have artists with years of experience onstage — seasoned artists with or without disabilities — and artists for whom this is their first experience in theater,” he said. “We meet artists wherever they are in their development.”
Cast member Sophia Kazmierski, who has autism, has been in a number of shows and is a theater student at Metropolitan Community College. She is writing about the Circle for a college assignment, and said it fills a need in Omaha.
“It is important for disabled people to be given the same opportunities as non-disabled people,” she said. “It is important for disabled people to have a voice in the community, to be listened to and to be seen and heard.”
Kazmierski plays one of the Baker Street Irregulars in the play. Jeff Dworkin is Sherlock Holmes and Giovanni Quezada is his sidekick, Dr. Watson.
The production, at Hanscom Park United Methodist Church, runs weekends and will have a special show on Halloween night.
