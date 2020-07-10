Do you need a little Christmas? Right this very minute?

If you can wait until 7:30 Friday night, you can catch Christmas in July from the Omaha Community Playhouse.

CHRISTMAS CAROL (copy)

Dick Boyd as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” with John Dittrick as Tiny Tim, at the Omaha Community Playhouse in 1997. Boyd’s 800th performance in the play based on the classic Charles Dickens novel will be shown online this weekend at the Playhouse website.

The theater will show an online performance of its signature play, “A Christmas Carol,” and it will be available for viewing on the Playhouse website through Sunday.

The recording is of the 800th performance of Dick Boyd, who played Ebenezer Scrooge in the Charles Dickens classic at the Playhouse for 30 years. He retired from the role in 2005.

Boyd, a generous and loving husband and father in real life, became a Playhouse icon portraying the cranky and miserly bachelor banker who faces a holiday reckoning when he is visited by ghosts. He took the stage 870 times as the crotchety Scrooge and once was featured as the ABC News “Person of the Week” for his accomplishments.

He died last month at age 98.

Bob Snipp, who was the Ghost of Christmas Past with Boyd for 29 years, will introduce the video.

You might be tempted to cook a turkey and sweet potatoes, but Pitch Pizzeria is offering a dinner-and-a-show special for those tuning in on Friday night. For $100, diners get a caprese salad, grilled asparagus, salmon, Key lime pie and a bottle of wine, and for $55 they will get wine, pizza and a salad.

For links to the video and World-Herald articles about Boyd, visit omahaplayhouse.com.

Here are the city’s 37 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email